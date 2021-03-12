10 Things You Didn’t Know about Avery Roberson

Since its debut The Voice has proven to be a great opportunity for singers who are hoping to make a name for themselves. Avery Roberson is hoping that the show will be able to do that for him. Avery’s performance of “If You’re Reading This” by Tim McGraw was good enough to get all four of the judges to turn around. Since Avery is a country musician, most people assumed that he would choose Blake’s team and that’s exactly what he did. Even though viewers have only heard him sing once, there are a lot of people who believe that Avery has the potential to win the whole season. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about The Voice contestant Avery Roberson.
1. He Auditioned For American Idol
Avery has always dreamed of the day when he would get the chance to share his talent with the world. Initially, he saw American Idol as a way for him to do that. He auditioned for the show in 2019. It’s unclear exactly how far he got, but we know that he didn’t win the competition. He’s hoping to have better luck with The Voice.
2. He Used To Wrestle
Avery has been interested in music for several years, but there was once a time in his life where that wasn’t the only thing he was focused on. He also loves sports and wrestled for many years. He was even a member of his high school wrestling team. According to the North Carolina Wrestling Forum, Avery was a regional champion. These days, however, his eyes are on the prize when it comes to music.
3. He Is Also A Songwriter
After his blind audition on The Voice, everyone knows that Avery is a talented singer. What we didn’t get to experience is his ability to write his own songs. Songwriting has become one of his favorite ways to express himself. Maybe at some point in the season we’ll be able to hear one of Avery’s original songs.
4. He Is A Brand Ambassador
Influencer marketing has become one of the best ways for brands to reach their target customers. Although Avery doesn’t have the largest social media following, he has still gotten the opportunity to be an ambassador for a company called Carolina Traditions which sells branded hats and other accessories.
5. He Is In A Relationship
Now that Avery is on his way to possibly becoming a star, there are more eyes on him than ever before. That also means that there are probably a lot of people sliding in his DMs. Unfortunately for those people, they don’t stand a chance. Avery is in a happy relationship and he and his girlfriend seem to be going strong.
6. He Is Very Active On Social Media
Watching The Voice isn’t the only way that people can keep up with Avery’s journey. He also has accounts across most of the major social media platforms and he’s a pretty active user. Avery loves keeping his fans in the loop with what’s going on with his career and he also posts videos of his performances.
7. He Loves Being Outdoors
As a North Carolina native, Avery is truly a country boy at heart. When he isn’t working in music, you can catch him outdoors enjoying all sorts of activities. Avery loves to do things like hang out by the water and go fishing. Sometimes he even brings his guitar outside with him.
8. He Hasn’t Released Any Music Yet
Although Avery has been working on writing songs, he hasn’t officially released any music yet. We couldn’t find any information that reveals his plans for putting out his own stuff, but some of his social media content suggests that he is in the process of recording music.
9. He Has A Strong Support System
Trying to achieve a goal is always easier when you have people there to cheer you on along the way. Avery is fortunate to be surrounded people who want nothing more than to see him win. In addition to his girlfriend, he has the support of his family and they’re all excited to stay by his side throughout this journey.
10. He Used To Be Shy
When Avery stepped on the stage for his blind audition, it was clear that he was very confident in his abilities. That wasn’t always his reality, though. Before he started performing, he was really shy about singing in front of other people. He credits his good friend Kanaan Brock helped him break out of his shell and get more comfortable.