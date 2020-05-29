Ayesha Curry is best-known for being the wife of 3 time NBA champion, Stephen Curry. But Ayesha refuses to live in her husband’s shadow. While being a wife and mother are two things Ayesha Curry takes great pride in, she also has a lot of other cool things going on. Ayesha Curry has lots of talents to share with the world, and she’s determined to show as many of them as possible. She is an entrepreneur, a cook, an author, and a TV host. Ayesha Curry has also become quite popular on social media, and she has a following of over 7 million people on Instagram alone. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ayesha Curry.
1. She Has A Second Instagram Account Dedicated To Her Jamaican Ancestry
Ayesha Curry has a great sense of humor, and she’s managed to combine it with her roots. Ayesha has Jamaican ancestry on her mother’s side of the family. She grew up surrounded by Jamaican culture and traditions and is very proud of where her family comes from. In 2006, she started an Instagram account under the name ginajamaica2007 where she makes comedic videos under the persona of a Jamaican woman named Gina.
2. She Doesn’t Believe In Balance
Lots of people with really busy schedules will tell you that work/life balance is almost impossible to achieve. Ayesha, on the other hand, doesn’t believe in work/life balance at all. She told Refinery 29, “I truly don’t believe that balance exists. I like to say there are peaks and valleys. There are moments where you feel like you just want to quit.”
3. Cooking Is Like Therapy For Her
Ayesha Curry loves to cook and it’s something she’s turned into a business opportunity. However, cooking plays a much more meaningful role in Curry’s life than just being a hobby. Ayesha considers cooking a form of therapy and she feels blessed that she’s also able to do it as a career.
4. She’s Teaching Her Kids To Be Fearless
Being a mother isn’t an easy job, but it’s one that Ayesha Curry takes very seriously. Ayesha has three children and she plans on raising them all to be strong and confident. She says, “I want them to learn a sense of fearlessness and be willing to fail so that they can succeed…I always want them to know that the world is truly their oyster and that if they have a vision and a dream and a passion, even if what their vision is doesn’t end up being successful, they can never say they didn’t try.”
5. She’s Not Afraid To Ask For Help
Lots of women who are trying to balance being a mother, wife, and a career woman find that it can get overwhelming at times. Ayesha has experienced this feeling several times herself. One of the most important lessons she learned is that it’s important to be able to lean on your friends and family when necessary. We’ve all heard the phrase ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and Ayesha has found this to be very true.
6. She’s Canadian
Although lots of people think Ayesha Curry is from the Bay Area, she was actually born and raised in Canada. She didn’t move to the United States until she was a teenager. Ayesha admits that she struggled a bit to find her identify after moving to the United States.
7. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Ayesha Curry isn’t just interested in using her platform for her own gain. She also hopes that the work she does will inspire others. She told Cuyana, “I want to inspire people to love food and create memories with the ones they love. Like many other young parents, I am just doing my best to grow each day.”
8. She’s Not Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Ayesha Curry’s sweet disposition may make it seem like she doesn’t know how to speak up for herself, but that isn’t the case at all. Over the years, she has proven that she isn’t afraid to speak up when she sees fit, and her husband stands by her every step of the way. In 2019, Ayesha caught some flat after saying that she wanted attention from men other than her husband. She quickly spoke up to clarify her intentions and defend herself.
9. She Has A Matching Tattoo With Her Husband
In 2016, Ayesha and Steph revealed that they have matching tattoos. Steph said that the tattoos, “the past is behind us and the future is in front of us, so we stay in the middle, in the moment.” The ink is also part of Steph’s pre-game ritual. Before the game, both he and Ayesha tap their tattoos.
10. She Wanted To Be An Actress
Being a basketball wife wasn’t always in the cards for Ayesha. Her original goal was to be an actress, and she actually earned some pretty impressive acting credits over the years. Ayesha has appeared in shows like Hannah Montana and Whittaker Bay. Even though her acting career never quite took off, Ayesha still found a career that allows her to be on TV.