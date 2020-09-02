If there are two words that could perfectly describe Ayisha Issa they would be multi-talented and motivated. Over the course of her career, Ayisha has shown time and time again that she can command attention every time she steps in front of the camera. Even if she isn’t playing a major role, there’s a good chance her performance will be unforgettable. In her latest role as Dr. June Curtis in the medical drama Transplant, viewers get to see Ayisha balance the stress of her profession with the weight of a secret relationship. Her work in the role shows the diversity of her abilities and the strength of her skills. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ayisha Issa.
1. She’s A Competitive Martial Artist
Acting isn’t Ayisha’s only claim to fame. She has also made a name for herself in the martial arts world. She has been practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu for the last several years and is currently a brown belt. Ayisha has participated in international competitions and won an award at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships in 2010.
2. She Was A Troubled Teen
Ayisha’s upbringing wasn’t always easy. By the time she became a teenager, she had found herself veering off the right path and into trouble. When she was 15-years-old, she was sent to live in a group home. At that point in her life, there were probably lots of people who didn’t think she’d ever amount to anything, but she’s managed to prove them all wrong.
3. She’s Battled Mental Health Issues
In addition to spending time in a foster home, Ayisha also had to deal with other issues during her teenage years. She struggled with several mental health issues including depression and anxiety. She was eventually give medication to help her deal with her anxiety. During this time Ayisha also suffered from an eating disorder.
4. She Is Bilingual
Achieving international success is something that every actor dreams of. While there are lots of ways for an actor to get noticed in multiple countries, knowing more than one language can definitely help speed up the process. Fortunately for Ayisha, she is bilingual. She is fluent in both English and French.
5. She Originally Wanted To Be A Model
When Ayisha realized that she wanted to have a career in front of the camera, modeling was the first thing she wanted to try. Sadly, her athletic build resulted in her being turned down for modeling jobs. While it was tough to deal with at the time, her failing modeling career it was ultimately led her to acting and jiu-jitsu.
6. She Doesn’t Like To Work Out
Even though Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a very physical activity, Ayisha doesn’t actually like to work out. In fact, her dislike for working out is actually what led her to wanting to try martial arts. At the time, she knew she wanted to be active but also knew that going to the gym wasn’t for her. This inspired her to try kickboxing which led to her trying jiu-jitsu.
7. She’s Also Worked On Video Games
Ayisha wouldn’t consider herself a gamer, but she’s always wanted to be involved in a video game. That dream has come true for her more than once over the course of her career. She told The Gamer, “I’ve auditioned for Ubisoft since the beginning of my career. They’ve brought me in for so many different projects and I’ve auditioned for them so many times.” In addition to having voice roles in video games, she has also done stunts.
8. Acting Has Been Like Therapy For Her
Acting is something that Ayisha fell into by accident, but in many ways it’s been one of the best things to ever happen to her. She told Naluda Magazine that acting is like therapy for her. It has given her the chance to connect with the world and explore who she is as a person.
9. She Loves Candy
Following a healthy diet is very important to Ayisha. Between acting and martial arts, it’s important that she’s always fueling her body with the right things so that she has all of the energy she needs. For the most part, eating clean is easy for her with the exception of her love for candy.
10. She Likes To Read
Ayisha’s career has really taken off over the last few years, but she still likes to find time to rest and relax. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, she has had to spend more time at home than she originally planned. However, reading is one of her favorite things to do while she’s at home.