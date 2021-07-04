When A’Ziah “Zola” King went on Twitter to share a crazy story back in 2015, she never could’ve imagined that it would eventually lead to her handing a movie deal. What started off as a re-telling of a wild night has gone on to have a life of its own. Zola’s story went viral and she quickly became an internet celebrity. Her tweets had all of the makings of a great story: drama, suspense, and interesting characters. Now, more than five years later, those tweets have been made into a movie starring Taylour Paige. Zola has also become a star in her own right and she will forever be immortalized in the history of social media. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about A’Ziah “Zola” King.
1. She Always Wanted To Be A Stripper
Okay, always might be a bit of an overstatement here, but being a stripper is something Zola wanted for herself long before she touched the pole. During an interview with Time, Zola said, “I remember in like ninth grade, they were like, ‘What are you going to do when you graduate?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna take a couple years off and be a stripper.’ And they were like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘It just looks fun. I’m gonna try it out.’ And that’s just always been me.”
2. She’s A Proud Mother
Zola may be known to the world as one of the greatest social media storytellers of all time, but at home, she’s just mom. She is a very dedicated mother and her two daughters are her world. Although they have both made appearances on Zola’s Instagram, she does like to keep them out of the spotlight.
3. Her Nickname Is The Enforcer
An article in Rolling Stone that told Zola’s story mentioned that her reputation for keeping everyone in her family in check led to her being nicknamed The Enforcer. There are some people out there who may not appreciate being called such a thing, but Zola has always embraced it.
4. She’s A Singer
Way before Zola rose to popularity on the internet, she had dreams of becoming a singer. That’s actually part of what led her to apply for a job at Hooters when she was 18 years old. She was hoping that she could save up her checks to pay for studio time. Even though her path ended up looking a lot different than she imagined, Zola hasn’t given up on singing. She released a self-titled EP in 2020.
5. She And Jessica Don’t Keep In Touch
After her very entertaining Twitter tale, there are lots of people who have wondered if Zola and Jessica ever got back in contact after their unforgettable adventure. The answer, however, appears to be no. Based on some of Zola’s interviews, it appears the two haven’t spoken since that night.
6. She’s Fairly Private
Zola never planned on becoming internet famous, and dealing with a lot of attention on such short notice can be a little overwhelming. Zola has handled it very well, though, but that’s partly because she has been very careful about what she’s chosen to share in the spotlight.
7. She Hopes Her Story Will Raise Awareness
Sex work is something that doesn’t get talked about very often in the mainstream, and there are lots of people who have the wrong idea about sex work and the people who do it. Through her story, Zola hopes to give some insight on what it’s really like. While talking to Time, Zola said:
“we already have a lot of misrepresentation when it comes to sex work. It’s either a bit too glamorized or a bit too dehumanized. So I think that keeping it accurate to my actual experience was the most necessary thing. These experiences are taboo still, but it’s such a norm, this is something that could happen to anyone at any time. I wanted it to be a proper representation for just Black women in general—for sex workers, for Black sex workers. I really wanted it to represent us in the way that it really goes down.”
8. Jessica Disputes Her Re-Telling Of Events
There’s never just one side to any story, and Zola’s is no exception. Jessica has since spoken out to dispute some of the things Zola shared and also tell things from her perspective. Jessica insists that Zola was the one who wanted to turn tricks. She also wasn’t really a fan of all of the attention she got after Zola’s story went viral.
9. She Has An Account On OnlyFans
Zola’s success on Twitter has helped her gain the momentum to do other things across the Internet. Zola is active on the premium content platform OnlyFans and she appears to have a big following. She currently charges $25.99 per month to gain access to her explicit pictures and videos.
10. She Really Enjoys Writing
Zola may not be an author in the traditional sense, but that doesn’t make her story any less valid. She loves writing and hopes to continue to tell stories in the years to come. Since she’s already proven herself as a great storyteller, it wouldn’t be surprising if more writing opportunities started to open up for her.