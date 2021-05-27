10 Things You Didn’t Know about Azita Ghanizada

Azita Ghanizada is an actress who has been taking on roles since 2004. Many of her roles are memorable in terms of how well she portrayed each character as well as because she was on hit shows. She’s been part of the “General Hospital Night Shift,” series, and she’s been a guest star on some of primetime’s biggest shows. She’s also a movie star who has been in seven films since 2004, and she is not looking to slow down at all. She’s someone worth getting to know better, so here we go.
1. She is in her 40s
She certainly doesn’t look it, but she was born on November 17, 1979. She will celebrate her 42nd birthday at the end of 2021, which seems shocking when you realize how youthful she is. She’s gorgeous, and it’s likely due to her amazing genes and taking good care of herself.
2. She Was Not Born in America
Azita Ghanizada is American, but she was not born in America. She was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. Her father worked for the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran. His relationship with the embassy allowed him to take his family when his daughter was just a baby and flee the country and its oppressive nature and its issues and come to America.
3. She Learned English Watching Television
Azita came to America as a baby with her family, and she learned English when she got here. She learned it from watching television and learning as she went. Her mother has a deep love of Bollywood, and they would often spend time at the cinema watching Bollywood films. She was raised just outside of Washington D.C. as a child in the suburbs of Virginia.
4. She Moved to LA to Become an Actress
She grew up on the east coast, but she didn’t stick around. She knew that she would need to go west if she was going to become an actress, so she made the cross-country move to Los Angeles years ago. She knew she’d have more opportunities in LaLa land.
5. She Began Acting in Commercials
When she moved to LA, she began landing roles in commercials. It’s a great way to begin a career in the entertainment industry. Her commercial work allowed her to then book small roles on television shows and in the movies, and it did not take long for her to find that she had what it took to book the roles she wanted to book and have the career she always imagined.
6. Her Ethnicity Has Been a Blessing
As an actress with such a beautiful appearance, she’s been described as a chameleon. She’s been able to take on many roles because of her ability to portray any number of ethnicities when she takes on a character. She blends in anywhere, she can do anything, and did we mention she’s immensely talented, too?
7. Childhood Wasn’t Always Easy
We imagine her childhood in the states was far easier than her childhood would have been if her family had not sought asylum in the states and stayed in Afghanistan. However, she did find that it was difficult at times to balance both of her cultures. Her parents wanted her to grow up learning their own customs and traditions, but she was also growing up in America and learning the American customs and traditions. She sometimes struggled to find a balance, but we think she turned out lovely despite her struggles.
8. She is Single
Azita is a single woman. Well, she might be dating, but she doesn’t share that with anyone online or in the press. She is a woman on the market, who does appear to have a single lifestyle going on. Of course, she doesn’t share a lot of her life online. She shares a lot of her work, and she should – she’s proud of what she is doing for good reason.
9. She’s Got a Pup
The only personal thing she shares online is her darling dog. Her dog is Rumi. He is the sweetest little thing, and we imagine her fans adore everything she shares of him. It appears she rescued her sweet pup because she often shares and tags the Labelle Foundation. If you do not know much about the foundation, it’s an animal rescue foundation.
10. She is a Founder
The year was 2016, and she had an idea. She wanted to found a company that would help producers learn to understand different cultures and regions of the world. It’s called The Coalition, and she offers lessons to those who want to learn more about different cultures so that they can correctly show what they are all about when they are making movies or shows.