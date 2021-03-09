Babish Recreates the Sugar Chicken Recipe from Rick & Morty

It’s always a good time when hanging with Babish since he tends to make some of the most interesting dishes, even if they’re something that might be kind of simple compared to some of the other stuff he’s done in the past. But sugar chicken, aka orange chicken, is something that a lot of people could probably make without too much trouble since it’s not that complicated and would only take a matter of time and a little bit of patience. And, if you’re lucky, your dad wouldn’t be making that lame joke that Jerry did in the clip, especially with his kids in the same room. But sugar chicken is something that sounds fairly nasty when one has no basis for what it really is, which is why orange chicken sounds so much better since it feels like a name to give something that has a bit of zest to it, perhaps something that can counter the overriding sweetness that’s great for desserts, but for an entree is kind of awkward. Maybe it has more to do with individual taste, but sweet chicken isn’t always the best-sounding thing in the world, at least not until one explains the recipe and can recreate it in a convincing manner.
The latter part of that statement is the trick though since when starting on a recipe that one hasn’t made before, it’s wise to stick to the measurements and only add stuff to taste when it’s already been attempted and the taste isn’t up to the standards of the chef. With Babish, it’s easy to trust the guy since he’s been doing this for long enough and when he says something just isn’t right it’s a little easier to trust him, even if it’s still subject to his own taste buds and wouldn’t necessarily mean that someone else might find it to be the same taste that he’s describing. That’s the whole thing about food, everyone is going to taste it differently, but the thing about orange chicken is that the name implies that there ought to be a certain color and taste to the dish that one should be able to reasonably expect will be there. Thankfully, Babish knows how to do this and it’s likely that in his own cookbook this is how things are meant to turn out. It’s very likely that Panda Express adds something else to their orange chicken to give the color and taste, but whether it’s something we want to know about or not is kind of up for debate since some would state that fast-food chains tend to add in ingredients that most people don’t want to know about, while others would argue that they don’t simply because they don’t want to get the reputation that they’re serving food that could harm people.
Thinking that people could fix fast-food at home like this isn’t bound to happen as much as it possibly can since the whole convenience of not having to cook is why they’re in business in the first place. But knowing that this is possible is something that a lot of people find useful and might want to take advantage of since it would be healthier to some degree and would assure people that they know what’s going into their food. There’s nothing wrong with fast food, it creates a lot of jobs and manages to create a convenient way for people to eat when they don’t have a lot of time or don’t have the inclination at the end of the day to make something for their family to eat. A lot of people tend to state that buying a lot of fast food is unhealthy and can create a very big lazy streak, and while this is true the fact remains that it’s still useful. But learning to cook stuff like this at home and then learning what can be stored in the freezer for later would be kind of interesting if enough people learned how. It definitely wouldn’t cripple the fast-food industry, but it would probably remind people that they’re a little more capable than they think in the kitchen. If nothing else, it would be a good skill to keep up and to teach one’s children since cooking is an essential skill that people should know.
To be perfectly honest, a lot of dishes from Panda Express aren’t really that hard to replicate, and it’s very simple to think that some of them could even be improved upon since, no offense to their cooks, but they’re following set recipes and are responsible for cooking for a mass number of people. Taking things down to a personal level can make a huge difference, and cooking these dishes in a personal kitchen can also make a difference. Believe it or not, you can in fact make the same dishes that fast-food chains make, and you can do it better no doubt.