Babish Teaches Us How to Make the Meat Tornado from Parks & Rec

Can anyone say ‘hangover food’? This meat tornado burrito is the kind of thing that could make a person cry if they happen to love the blend of meat and cheese that’s tucked into one glorious tortilla wrapping. Of course, it’s probably something that only a cartoon such as Homer Simpson could eat without expiring since the amount of meat and spices in the meal without croaking soon after. This nearly 2 lb. burrito that’s mentioned in Parks & Recreation is perfect for those that love a lot of meat and a lot of spice, but holy hell is it a lot of work to make, and it’s probably a lot of work to eat as well. One can’t help but think that it would be fun to try though since it looks great and could possibly be one of the most appetizing dishes that Babish has ever made. Some folks might look at this and say ‘ew’ but those of us that love meat would likely try at least half of this thing to say that we’d done it and would likely go back for more since it does look tasty. But trying to ingest that much meat all at once sounds like a very bad idea since Babish even went to a nutritionist to see just what would happen in this case.
This is, quite honestly, one of the meals that a meat-eater with a warped sense of humor would use to willingly antagonize a vegan or even a vegetarian and might even use in a message to PETA since the whole idea of eating animals is, to some folks, utterly abhorrent. It might sound mean-spirited and even unnecessary, which it normally is, but there are times when one can’t help but think that it’s at least a little bit funny to remind people that humans have been eating meat for quite a while throughout human history and that the consumption of meat is something that, when taken in moderation, is actually quite nice since it helps to balance out a diet a little better than soybeans and other materials sometimes. It’s true, there are plenty of arguments detailing those that don’t eat meat and have stayed quite healthy, but there are plenty of unfounded horror stories that people want to spread about eating meat and how it messed them up for life in some way or another. The best thing to do in these cases is to say ‘to each their own’ and go on your way. Those of us that enjoy a good burrito might actually want to try this recipe at some point and it would probably be worth it to obtain the necessary tools and make it work.
The meals on Bingeing with Babish are always interesting and look absolutely stunning by the time he’s done and tasty as well, but this one does look as though it might block up a colon, tempting as it is. Consuming too much meat at once can cause a few issues, which is why he talked to someone, to begin with, to find out the facts behind this meal. There are a number of things that can happen when a person consumes too much meat over a period of time, but stuffing your stomach with this meat all at once isn’t a good idea since first off it’s going to put the average person to sleep, and second, it’s going to make you feel absolutely wretched since stuffing your stomach to near-bursting is never a pleasant experience, and on top of that, the spices that he used for this burrito are hot enough that he had to put it down after one bite. But added to that is the fact that too much meat in your diet could lead to a few very serious health problems that range from moderate to severe since the human body needs a good balance of diverse foods and nutrients in order to function properly. Meat is definitely something that people enjoy on a regular basis as it tastes good, it can help a person bulk up, and there’s a wide variety of things that can be done with meat when it comes to cooking. Chicken is probably one of the most versatile meats since it can be used in a wide number of dishes that make use of the fact that its natural flavor can be used to add to a dish or can be entirely masked by the right blend of spices. But putting it with beef and pork would no doubt drown the chicken out quite a bit, though the cheese would seek to override a lot of the taste. But that hot sauce, that’s the kicker, and after a bite of the burrito, it’s likely that it will kick a person in the teeth without mercy.