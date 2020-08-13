Babou Ceesay has been taking the acting world by storm since he made his on screen debut almost 15 years ago. Babou has the type of skill that is impossible not to notice. The London based actor has gained international fame for his work and has become best-known for his roles in films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Half of a Yellow Sun. He has also had several TV roles on a wide variety of shows including Into the Badlands. Most recently, he had a main role in the Showtime series, We Hunt Together. No matter what kind of role he’s playing, Babou always makes his work unforgettable. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Babou Ceesay.
1. He Studied Microbiology
There are many actors who knew from an early age that acting was their calling, but becoming an actor wasn’t initially part of Babou’s plan. As a result, his journey had quite a few stops. He was actually on an entirely different career path before becoming an actor. He originally went to school to study microbiology at Imperial College London.
2. He Loved Watching Movies As A Kid
Acting may not have been on Babou’s mind, but he’s always felt a connection to movies. When he was growing up he spent a lot of time watching all sorts of movies and he had a special interest in Bollywood films. He was also a fan of the classic 1976 film, Rocky.
3. He Started His Career As A Voice Actor
Babou’s on screen work is what has gotten him the most recognition throughout his career, but his first role didn’t have anything to do with a screen – or a stage for that matter. When asked about his first paid role after drama school, Babou told Interview Magazine, “I was hired to voice an educational character at a small radio studio in Oxford… I went in and did that and got 125 quid. Frankly speaking, I thought that was very good for a day’s work.”
4. He Used To Be An Accountant
When I said that acting wasn’t part of Babou’s original plan, I wasn’t kidding – he was actually working as an accountant right before he decided to get into acting. Although the career change was very drastic, Babou knew he had to be true to himself and follow his heart.
5. He’s Not Active On Social Media
After so many years of being a professional actor, Babou has built a large fan base of people all over the world. Surprisingly though, he doesn’t seem to be active on social media. We weren’t able to find any official social media accounts associated with Babou.
6. He Was Nominated For A BAFTA
In the British entertainment industry, a BAFTA Award is one of the highest honors an actor can achieve. In 2017, Babou was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his role in the film Our Loved Boy. The award ultimately went to Adeel Akhtar for his role in Murdered By My Father.
7. He Has Spoken Out Against Abuse Of Child Stars
Babou didn’t begin his acting career as a child, but he has been a strong advocate for the protection of young actors. He said, “The parents of young actors have to trust the chaperone because the reality is they can’t be on set all the time. But this industry is full of people who enable abuse or turn a blind eye to it…We need channels in place so that the vulnerable are protected.”
8. His Role In The Overwhelming Changed His Life
Usually, an on screen actor gets their big break in another on screen role, however, Babou’s experience was a little different. He told Interview Magazine that it was a theater role in a production of The Overwhelming that truly changed his life. After his role in the show he was signed by an agent.
9. He Grew Up In West Africa
Babou was born in the United Kingdom, but he was mostly raised in west Africa. His family left England when he was just a year old and moved to Gambia where they lived for the next five years. After leaving Gambia, they moved to Togo and Babou before returning back to England.
10. He Attended The Oxford School Of Drama
After deciding that he wanted to get serious about acting, Babou decided that formal training was a must. He studied acting at the Oxford School of Drama. The school is well-known and has a long list of notable alumni including Claire Foy, Imogen Slaughter, and Nell Hudson.