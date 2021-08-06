Back 4 Blood Open Beta Will Be Launching Soon

Back 4 Blood will be coming this October and there is an open beta opening this month. Halloween season is starting to creep up and there is a list of horror games coming out this fall that are ready to correspond with the holiday. Back 4 Blood is one of the biggest horror titles that are in the pipeline and it has a lot of gamers pumped. Gameplay trailers have shown that this game is reminiscent of Left 4 Dead and it may confuse players into thinking that it’s a sequel. Well, technically it’s not an official sequel, but rather a spiritual successor. All of the original developers of Left 4 Dead started a new independent studio called Turtle Rock Studios and they are building Back 4 Blood from the ground up. Left 4 Dead was originally published by Valve and they still hold the rights to the title. So, the developers over at Turtle Rock Studio wanted to make something their own and craft a new game that reflects on what they do best, unleashing zombie destruction.
Back 4 Blood was originally unveiled at The Game Awards 2020 and it left a solid impression. This game will come with a 4 player co-op mode and an 8 player PVP mode. Players will be able to use corruption cards to add fog to the map, increase their zombie horde and increase the number of spawns. On the other side, the cleaners will come with card perks that will modify health, stamina, and ammunition among other things. The game takes place after a post-apocalyptic event that has transformed most of the population into flesh-eating ghouls called “The Ridden.” Meanwhile, surviving humans that haven’t turned are called “Cleaners” and their job is to wipe out the zombie tsunami before it engulfs the entire planet.
Guns, Lots Of Guns
It’s easy to dismiss Back 4 Blood as just another zombie shooter, but there’s actually a lot of moving parts working under its hood. This game operates within the basic tendencies of a rogue-like IP with its unique card system. Game sessions will constantly change with enemies spawning in different places and increasing the challenge based on the performance of the players. Players will be able to play with either their friends or with A.I. bots. Upon launch, there’s won’t be an offline mode for this game, however. So, players will need an online connection to fully play this title. Unfortunately, Back 4 Blood won’t have a split-screen option as Left 4 Dead had. All features will require an internet connection to play. This may drive some players away, but it’s not to say that this title won’t offer a robust multi-player experience.
Players will be able to stack up to 15 cards before every session to give them an edge. There are cards that have enough flexibility to adjust to any playstyle. If a player prefers to use a melee weapon, there are cards to enhance that. If a player likes using guns, there are cards to add extra ammunition. Little things like that will be available to experiment with to make every match play out differently. Corruption cards will be used by the “Dynamic Game Director” who oversees the match and changes the environment and gameplay mechanics to ensure a fresh experience with every playthrough. This is certainly a different change of pace of playing the same static map with memorized spawn points that players can take advantage of. This game will be a more organic experience that will offer countless hours of replayability.
Tooth And Nail
Even though Back 4 Blood will prominently feature zombies, there will also be quite a few new menaces to deal with, as well. The “Ridden” were once everyday people who were infected by parasites with alien origins that mutate them. There will be towering brutes, glue-spewing monsters, exploding carcasses, and alien pods. All of these enemy types come with varying degrees of difficulty and they will definitely keep players on their toes. The action will never let up and players will need to be constantly on the move to avoid being swarmed or one-shotted from behind. Standard headshots won’t be the silver bullet toward victory with this game, players will need to switch up their arsenal to be able to avoid death. There will be a variety of enemy types that will require teamwork and varying firepower to defeat. Players will be able to find different weapons strewn about throughout the map and they can switch them out at their whim. Of course, different weapons come with assorted stats that will either hinder or help out the player while in a pinch, so they better chose wisely.
As of right now, players will be able to register for an open beta that will be launching from August 12 to August 16. Players that have already pre-ordered this game will be able to have access to the beta a week early from August 5th to August 9th. The beta will come with two co-op maps and two PVP maps. This will give players worldwide a good taste of what to expect with the finished product since it will cover all angles. On top of that, the Fort Hope community hub will also be accessible for players to try out. Of course, it is safe to assume that the developers over at Turtle Rock Studios will await feedback from the players to polish up the game before its release this October. Also, stress-testing the severs will also be another factor. Especially since Back 4 Blood is going to be strictly an online offering.
Gnawing To Victory
Back 4 Blood is coming together quite nicely and it won’t be too much longer before it drops. This game has a lot of content, a rich atmosphere, and blistering action that zombie aficionados will surely enjoy. The beta will provide some insights on how the card system will work and how the gameplay will feel. Of course, there will be tweaks with the game before it officially launches after the beta timeframe expires. Any player that curious about what Back 4 Blood is about should check it out before this opportunity goes away. Back 4 Blood will be releasing for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on October 12.