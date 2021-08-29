The Top Five Bad Video Game Habits

If you do anything enough, there’s a chance you can develop bad habits, and gaming is no exception. While gaming is an activity that creates a unique experience for each player, there are some “rules” that gamers generally abide by in terms of mechanics and mindset. But, that also means that many players develop the same bad habits, usually due to the bad advice of another player. Here are the top 5 bad habits that people have in video games.
5. Leaving The World To Burn While You Do Side Quests
A meteor is heading towards the planet and is set to destroy everything and everyone on it in Final Fantasy 7, that sounds like a perfect time to head to the Gold Saucer and bet on some Chocobo races. Many games have side quests, optional tasks, and missions that can greatly expand the life of a game. Quite often, especially in larger games such as RPGs, there can be a point of no return where players are forced to finish the game after that point. This gives players the perfect opportunity to go back and mop up any remaining side quests they have to do. But, despite the fact the story is at a pivotal moment, there’s always time to go and have some fun before the game ends.
4. Trying To Kill Main Characters
Defeating enemies in a game is part and parcel of most video games. But, for some reason, many of us try to see what will happen if we take out the main character related to the story. I’m not even sure why we do this because of course, the developers won’t allow this as it will affect the story and allow for it not to play out. Killing a story-related character in a game such as GTA V will cause the Mission Failed screen to appear, forcing players to restart the mission. Games such as Resident Evil Village won’t allow players to take the shot, choosing to disable the fire button while your crosshair is over the character.
One interesting thing to note is, in Skyrim, and other Elder Scrolls games, allow you to kill virtually every NPC in the game, even quest-related characters. When this happens you simply can’t play or complete those quests as usual. Characters that are classed as essential for the story aren’t able to be killed, instead, they are knocked unconscious. These ones are typically related to the main story and their demise would mean the main story couldn’t be completed. Despite the fact we know that it can’t be done, we still try and find out what will happen every single time.
3. Reloading After Firing One Bullet
One habit many of us have, which seems logical but can leave you in hot water is reloading after every shot/elimination. An Assault Rifle typically has around 30 bullets in it in any FPS game, so why do we feel the need to reload it if it is at 29? Maybe it is some kind of OCD, or maybe we just want to feel prepared for when the next firefight comes our way. But, it can leave you in trouble as reloading comes with an animation that needs to play out first, so if you reload at the wrong time then you can leave yourself defenseless.
2. Never Trusting The AutoSave
Many people forget to save their game after an important or difficult moment, meaning that if they then need to restart then they need to redo the whole section again. I’ve lost count on the number of times I’ve lost hours of progress due to me getting a bit too big for my boots and thinking I’m better than saving the games. Thankfully, developers know this and began implementing auto-save features, but when it comes to ending a gaming session, many of us don’t rely on autosaves to keep our progress safe. What if it didn’t actually save? It is best to double-check. I guess if nothing else we don’t have two copies of our progress, so it’s not necessarily a bad thing.
1. Blowing On The Cartridge
I don’t care what Nintendo or anyone else says, blowing on the cartridge works. For decades, millions of gamers have formed the habit of blowing inside a cartridge to clear any dust when it fails to load. Whether this actually works or not who knows, it could all be psychological, but it is a coincidence that the cartridge magically works after blowing on it. It has been said that it causes the connectors to eventually erode away and stop working, so it is probably a habit we should all avoid.