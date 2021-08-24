Bailey Noble has always been a natural in front of the camera. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Bailey has worked hard to become a star. Even when she’s playing a minor role, she always makes sure to put on an unforgettable performance. As a result, she has earned the admiration of fans and the respect of other people in the industry. Over the course of her career, she has been a part of several successful projects, but she is most well known for her role as Adilyn Bellefleur in True Blood. In more recent years, she has gotten attention for her role in shows like Them and The Last Tycoon. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bailey Noble.
1. She’s From Pennsylvania
Bailey was born and raised in Bethlehem, PA which is located about 90 minutes outside of Philadelphia. We don’t know many specific details about her upbringing, but it appears that she came from a close-knit family. In addition to being raised by both parents, she also grew up with her sister, Casey. We weren’t able to find any information on where Bailey lives today.
2. She Was In A Music Video
Most of Bailey’s on-screen work has been in TV shows and movies, but she also got the opportunity to dip her toes into the music industry. She was in the music video for the song “Weekend” by Priory which was released in 2014. To date, the video has gotten more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.
3. She’s An Adventurous Person
Bailey loves making memories and she looks forward to every opportunity she gets to have a new experience. She enjoys doing things like traveling, skiing, and hiking, and exploring with her dog. She also loves spending time on the water and she’s a certified scuba diver.
4. She Wrote A Book
Acting isn’t the only way that Bailey has decided to share her creativity with the world. In 2020, she released an autobiography called The Only Way Out Is Up. The book touches on the experiences Bailey had with her first love, Tim, who was involved in a tragic accident. It’s unclear whether she plans to write more books in the future.
5. Her Mom Is An Actress
Bailey doesn’t technically come from a family that has a background in the entertainment industry, but her mom does have some acting experience. During an interview with Cryptic Rock, Bailey said, “my mom has acted her whole life, doing a variety of different things, including commercials, so I got a taste of it when I was little. But I didn’t decide to do anything professionally until I was about nineteen.”
6. She’s Is An Entrepreneur
Not only is Bailey a creative person, but she also has a business side as well. She is the founder of a deodorant company called Bai-li. According to the company’s website, “Bai-li was born in Los Angeles in the summer of 2019 in our founder, Bailey’s, kitchen. She began crafting her own deodorant at home in a personal quest for a sustainably packaged, natural deodorant that actually worked.” She came up with the recipe on her own and she has been enjoying the journey.
7. She’s Engaged
Despite the tragedy of losing her first love, Bailey was able to find love again. She is engaged to a man named Jackson Dean. It’s unclear exactly how long they have been together, but their relationship seems to be going strong. From what we can tell, they do not have any children.
8. She Loves Home Renovation Projects
Everyone knows there’s nothing better than having a comfortable living space, but Bailey also wants to make sure that her space has plenty of style. Bailey enjoys doing all kinds of home renovation projects with her fiance. Maybe one day they’ll even land their own show on HGTV.
9. She Hopes To Do More Comedies
Throughout her career, Bailey has gotten the opportunity to work on a wide variety of projects. However, she would love to do more comedies in the future. She would especially love the chance to do a romantic comedy. Hopefully, she’s able to see those dreams come true.
10. She Loves Art
Since Bailey is so full of creativity, it’s probably not too surprising that she enjoys appreciating other people’s. She is a big art fan and she loves visiting museums and admiring different works of art. On top of that, she is also a talented painter and she loves creating beautiful pieces, some of which are inspired by her travels all over the world.