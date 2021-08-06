10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Bake Squad” on Netflix

Everyone doesn’t like to cook, but most people would agree that they love to eat. Needless to say, it’s easy to see why cooking competition shows have become so popular. Just when you thought there weren’t any more spins that could be put on cooking battles, a new show emerges. That’s precisely what has happened with the upcoming Netflix series, Bake Squad. The show, which is hosted by baker and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, offers a unique competition that allows bakers to put their skills to the ultimate test. During each episode, contestants will be tasked with preparing a dessert for someone’s special day, and the best dessert will be used at the event. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bake Squad.
1. Creativity Is The Name Of The Game
People tend to eat with their eyes before anything else, so presentation is everything when it comes to food. Baking offers plenty of chances for people to get creative by using a wide variety of designs and colors. The contestants on Bake Squad will have to really tap into their creative sides in order to remain competitive.
2. Season One Will Have Eight Episodes
Now that binge-watching has become lots of people’s preferred way of watching TV, they typically like to know how many episodes are in a season before they get too invested. After all, there’s a big difference between a show you can finish in a week and one you can finish in a weekend. For those who were wondering, Bake Squad will have eight episodes. As far as we know, all of the episodes will be released on Netflix at once.
3. You Will Like Recognize The Contestants
Christina Tosi isn’t the only person on the show who people will probably recognize. All of the contestants are successful in their own right. According to Delish, “The competitors are cake expert Ashley Holt, pastry illusionist Christophe Rull, pie aficionado Maya-Camille Broussard, and chocolatier/dessert wizard Gonzo Jimenez.”
4. It’s Unclear If There’s A Prize
We all know that a good prize is what’s at the heart of every good competition. When people know that they can win something valuable, they tend to go a little bit harder. While we know that contestants are competing to have their dessert chosen for special events, we don’t know if there are any additional prizes.
5. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Accounts
Unfortunately for all of the people who love following their favorite shows on social media, that won’t be a possibility with Bake Squad – at least not yet. For now, the show doesn’t have any official social media profiles, but that could change it if becomes popular and gets renewed for another season.
6. The Contestants Will Be Booking For A Wide Range Of Special Occasions
If you’ve ever thrown an event for a special occasion, you know how important it is that everything goes well. Food is a big part of that, so the contestants will be feeling lots of pressure to put their best foot forward to make sure that these special days are memorable in the best way possible. The events they’ll be cooking for will range from things like weddings to parties celebrating being cancer-free.
7. The Contestants Won’t Just Be Making Cakes
Cake is probably one of the first things that come to mind when people think of dessert. Although cake will definitely play a big role on Bake Squad, it won’t be the only sweet treat the contestants will be making. Some of them will be incorporating things you wouldn’t even be able to imagine.
8. The Show Isn’t Christina’s First Time Working With Netflix
The success that Christina Tosi has had in her baking career had led to lots of opportunities to be on TV. Her relationship with Netflix began in 2018 when she appeared on Chef’s Table. In 2020, she was also in the Netflix series Nailed It!. Even though working with Netflix isn’t a first for her, Bake Squad is the first time she’s had her own show.
9. Viewers May Find Themselves Feeling Inspired
If you are the type of person who loves to cook, watching Bake Squad will likely have you wanting to get up and head to the kitchen. The contestants will introduce you to lots of fun new ideas. You may even learn a few things that you can implement the next time you’re baking something.
10. Lots Of People Are Excited About The Show
Bake Squad doesn’t debut until August 11, 2021, but many people have already gone online to talk about how much they’re looking forward to the show. A YouTube user named i trench said, “Everything about this looks great”. However, this person did add that he wishes the studio had better lighting.