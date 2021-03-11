Banksy Created A Bob Ross-Narrated Behind The Scenes Video

This is one of those rare times when, as a writer, someone who creates and doesn’t always want to follow conventional rules, I’m a bit torn. Banksy, who is a street artist of great renown at this time and has created several stunning pieces of artwork that, like the piece in the picture above and in the clip, is dedicated to Oscar Wilde, is also someone that’s breaking the rules and is doing so in the name of creating his own brand of artwork. That’s why it’s so easy to be torn, since creation isn’t always polite, it doesn’t ask permission but instead might seek to elude or in extreme cases beg for forgiveness. Banksy is one of the many anomalies that exist since the artist is doing neither. The fact that someone felt the need to create a video using Bob Ross’s voice as narration makes it even worse since Ross was such a respected artist in his time and Banksy has definitely become respected by many people since first starting out. There are rules and regulations that are there to follow and there’s a good reason for them, but at the same time, breaking those rules in the name of creating something that tells a story and inspires people. The only problem with this piece is that it’s on the outside of a prison, which is typically a big no-no since marking up such structures is not typically seen as an acceptable action.
Condemning Bansky isn’t the goal, but cautioning anyone that would want to follow in the artist’s footsteps would definitely be wise since this type of thing is limited to the response time of any and every police department that might be called upon to put a stop to such activity. Many people don’t enjoy seeing this type of artwork placed where a person desires since to them it might represent a form of anarchy. To some, it says that the artist doesn’t care about the rules of a society or the social mores that say that it’s not okay to mark up a building that one doesn’t own. Derelict buildings and out-of-the-way structures tend to be places that a lot of people don’t care about and are havens for many artists such as Banksy since they don’t run the risk of having their work painted over or scrubbed off. In fact, some cities have entire blocks dedicated to massive murals and various artwork where people come to add their own mark when they can and if there’s room.
But the type of art that Banksy does and many other artists have done in the past and still do tends to be the type of thing that is impressive in the way it’s done since each piece of work is quite nice, but it still raises a lot of hackles since the property that Banksy uses for this work is still privately owned and many people don’t appreciate their building being used as a canvas. The fact that the artist completed this piece on the outside of a prison wall and in full view of anyone that might have been driving by is enough to state that Banksy has the guts and a lot of skill to bang this out in a short amount of time, but it also says that the artist a bit of an adrenaline junkie since as nice as the artwork is it’s a bit obvious that the artist doesn’t have a permit or permission to make it happen. Some artists would say that Banksy is giving the craft a bad name with this kind of behavior since it could possibly make a lot of people suspicious of artists and make them wonder if their building is going to be the next to be tagged. Worse still would be if Banksy started getting really risky and decided to tag residential homes, which would anger quite a few people and possibly impress just as many. Again, it’s just too easy to be torn about this since the artwork is great, the need to rebel every now and then is definitely something that many people can understand, and it’s better to encourage artwork in the world than to discourage such a craft.
But there have to some rules, which means there are always people that are going to break them since they’ll decide that the rules either don’t apply to them or there’s more thrill in breaking the established rules than there is in playing it safe. It’s not hard to decide which one of those categories Banksy fits into, but until the artist is caught in the act it feels as though this will keep happening since there’s no way to know where this type of work is bound to show up next.