Becoming a parent is always a huge adjustment, and that is especially true for people who have kids at an early age. However, when Bar Smith found out that his girlfriend, Ashley Jones, was pregnant, he knew that he wanted to be a dedicated father. He and Ashley decided to share their journey on the series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and cast members quickly fell in love with the young couple. More recently, they have joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 where they continue to share their journey through parenthood. Although Bar has dealt with plenty of obstacles in his life, he has never let anything stand in his way. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bar Smith.
1. His Name Isn’t Actually Bar Smith
Most people are familiar with Bar as Bar Smith, but Bar is actually a shortened version of his real name. His given name is Bariki Lockett-Smith. Thanks to some Google searching, we’ve also discovered that he may be a junior although we don’t have any information on his father.
2. He’s A Rapper
Being on reality TV isn’t the only experience Bar hopes to have in the entertainment industry. He is also a big music fan and he is hoping to start a career of his own. He has been rapping for several years and has shared several of his songs on social media. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that he’s released a full-length project.
3. He’s Had Trouble With The Law
Over the years, Bar has had a few run-ins with police officers. At the beginning of the latest season of Teen Mom 2, Ashley explained that Bar was wearing an ankle monitor because he was arrested for driving under the influence. Most recently, he was arrested on a felony gun charge and held on a $25,000 bond.
4. Teen Mom Is His Only TV Experience
At the moment, Bar’s experience on Teen Mom is the only time he’s been on a TV show. However, that could change. During an interview with Now Entertainment Magazine, Bar said, “Being on the show dramatically helped me get my image out there more, I’ve since been contacted by several tv shows and quite a few managers…”
5. He Earned His GED
Ashley and Bar have had a lot of speed bumps in their relationship, and one of them was the fact that Bar never finished high school. Although he always said he wanted to get his GED, he put it off for several years. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic Bar decided to take the time to study for the test and he ultimately earned his GED. During an episode of Teen Mom 2 he said that he plans to eventually go to college.
6. He Likes To Cook
Bar might be a little rough around the edges, but don’t get it twisted, he has a bit of a domestic side to him as well. Bar has some serious skills in the kitchen and he loves experimenting with recipies. He has a highlight section on his Instagram profile dedicated to the different meals he’s made.
7. He’s Had A Rocky Relationship With His Family
Not everyone is fortunate to have smooth relationships with their loved ones, and Bar is one of those people. While it’s clear that he and his mom have a lot of love for each other, their relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years. Bar’s own experiences are a big part of the reason why he wants to make sure that he provides a stable environment for his daughter.
8. He Doesn’t Care What Haters Say
Being on Teen Mom has been a blessing for Bar in a lot of ways, but at the same time, it has welcomed a lot of unwanted opinions into his life. Bar has encountered quite a few haters since being on the show, but he doesn’t let their negativity bother him. He does his best to ignore rude comments, but he isn’t afraid to address them if need be.
9. He’s Fairly Private
Despite being on Teen Mom, Bar definitely isn’t someone who wants everyone in his business. Bar hasn’t shared much information about his personal life outside of what we’ve seen on the show. His social media activity also doesn’t provide much of a glimpse into his private life.
10. He Started A YouTube Channel
One of the cool things about being a reality TV star is that it also usually results in becoming a social media influencer. Bar has built a large online following and he’s working to capitalize on that. He started a YouTube channel where he mostly posts videos and other music-related content, but there’s a chance he could expand to other kinds of videos.