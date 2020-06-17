10 Things You Didn’t Know About “Bargain Mansions”

It can be quite painful to watch a once grand mansion deteriorate over time. Once loved, it now stands alone, with no one to appreciate its architecture, or roam its interior. That’s where HGTV’s television show, Bargain Mansions, steps in. Bargain Mansions is a weekly show devoted to bringing some of Kansas City’s beloved but neglected mansions back to life. Hosted by the vibrant and talented, Tamara Day, Bargain Mansions takes on 2 decrepit mansions every three months, with the purpose of fixing them up. The show is unique as it’s not just about flipping homes, but about loving these homes. The team make every effort to create a balance between maintaining historic elements of the home, while modernizing it at the same time.
1. Host Tamara Day Actually Works on Each Bargain Mansions Renovation
Bargain Mansions host Tamara Day isn’t just the host, she also leads the crews on each renovation. The show renovates two mansions every three months, so the production schedule is pretty tough. However, that doesn’t slow up Bargain Mansions host, Tamara Day. A well-seasoned home renovator herself, she overseas all of the renovation herself. The ideas are hers as well. When you watch Bargain Mansions, “everything you see me do is stuff I know how to do, and could do all of it, but just for times sake, I may not have been able to finish…”
2. Bargain Mansions Had to Settle with the EPA
Bargain Mansions was found to have accidentally violated an EPA rule by not getting an EPA “renovation firm certification” and not following the proper procedure for disposing of paints which contained lead as an ingredient. Fortunately, they were able to reach a settlement with the EPA for violating the “Toxic Substances Control Act’s Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP)”.Â The settlement required Bargain Mansions to help educate people about the dangers of lead-based paint.
3. Tamara Day owns Growing Days Home
The host and star of Bargain Mansions, Tamara Day, is a pretty busy woman. She not only hosts the show, but also works on the renovations and comes up with the overall design layout. Add to that, the fact she’s a married mom of 4! But brace yourselves, because she also owns and operates Growing Days Home in Prairie Village, Kansas.Â Located on 5324 West 95th Street, Growing Days Home is a retail establishment which offers affordable, high quality furnishings and home accessories. Items you can find at Day’s store include everything from clothing to wall art. if you’re a fan of Bargain Mansions, know that the pieces chosen were inspired by the show!
4. Bargain Mansions Co-Host Dad had Tamara Hang Sheet Rock if She Broke Curfew
As many of you well know, Wardâ€‹ â€‹Schraeder not only works as a host for Bargain Mansions, but he’s also Tamara’s dad. When Tamara would decide to sneak out of the house, breaking her curfew, Ward had his own way of letting her know that he knew what she did, and that was to have her hang Sheet Rock. Sheet Rock is a brand that developed its own drywall products. An interesting note, in a different interview, Tamara is installing smart technology to keep an eye out on her own kids, in case they break curfew.
5. Bargain Mansions Allows You to Buy the Accessories
Fans of the show, will be uber hyped to know that after a renovated mansion has been sold, they have a chance to actually purchase furnishings and accessories that were used on the show during it’s renovation! According to Day, â€œWeâ€™re super excited to meet all of our fans and sell all of these beautiful accessories and furniture that weâ€™ve used throughout the entire season on â€˜Bargain Mansions.”
6. Bargain Mansions Tries to Incorporate Smart Technology in Their Homes
it’s no secret that today’s homeowners are tech savvy, and want to take that knowledge and incorporate smart technology into their own homes. While we’re not yet at the level of “The Jetsons” when it comes to smart homes, we’re getting there, and Bargain Mansions is at the forefront of home renovation shows that makes an effort to modernize their mansions by adding smart tech whenever they can fit it into their budget.
7. Bargain Mansions Embraces the Use of Sustainable Materials
In each home Bargain Mansions renovates, they take good care to not only be thrifty, but to also use sustainable materials when possible. However, balance is important. As Day puts it, if you decide to rip out all the windows and replace them with energy efficient ones, that’s all well and good. Just remember the old windows will end up choking a landfill somewhere. This is why they make an effort to make repairs and improvements on original spaces if possible. This creates sustainability, and affordability without adding to landfills.
8. Bargain Mansions Vision for the Future Shows is to Inspire Others
When the show first took of on the DIY network, it could be termed a basic flipping show, if you will. However, as the show developed, and moved to the HGTV network, it was found that people were becoming inspired by the renovations. As such, Day believes that providing people with the knowledge that they too can do it, to be a major message to share with viewers in future installments. In other words, instead of just watching, you can do it, as well–it’s possible.
9. Bargain Mansions Believes it’s Important to Reach Out to Women
Early on in its production, Bargain Mansions not only showcased renovations of old, crumbling mansions, but began to cultivate a following of women and young girls who found them inspiring, and wanted to follow in Day’s footsteps.Â Opening the eyes of young and old women alike, that they too can swing a sledge hammer and take down a wall, was not expected. So, Day decided to use Bargain Mansions as a vehicle to empower women and young girls, that they too have a place in the trades.
10. All Bargain Mansion Home Designs are Governed by the Philosophy of “Laidback Luxury”
The show has always encouraged would-be home renovators to find their own style, their own path when renovating a space. However, as most know, that can be quite expensive in the long run. That’s where “Laidback Luxury” comes in. All Bargain Mansion homes are renovated to this philosophy, that each episode conveys the message to select and include, “…Affordable, attainable but aspirational” design elements. By including a blend of items that are easy to get, and affordable, you can easily transform a living space into one that reflects your taste and personality, without breaking your wallet.