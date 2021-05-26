Barney Harris has been working hard to build a solid acting career for the last several years. While he’s gotten some cool opportunities, it wasn’t until 2021 that he was cast in a role that has already proven to be life-changing. Barney will be playing Mat Cauthon in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time. This opportunity has the ability to take Barney’s career to a completely new level, and he’s ready to show the world what he can do. While the official release date for the series hasn’t been announced, there are plenty of people who are looking forward to seeing what Barney can do. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Barney Harris.
1. He’s From London
So far in his career, Barney has been very quiet about his personal life. As a result, little is known about him outside of his work as an actor. It does, however, appear that he was born and raised in England. According to Article Bio, he currently lives in the Los Angeles area, however, we were unable to find another source to support this.
2. He’s A Musician
Barney has dedicated a lot of his time and attention to acting, but that might not be the only creative talent he has. Some places have indicated that Barney is also a musician. However, we weren’t able to locate any of his music which likely means it’s something he’s only doing as a hobby for the time being.
3. He Appears To Have Left Social Media
As a young, talented, and successful actor most people would probably just assume that Barney has established a strong online presence. While it looks like he may have been active on social media in the past, he doesn’t currently have accounts on any platform.
4. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
Acting, like every other skill, requires lots of studying and practicing. Since there isn’t much information out there about Barney, it’s unclear if he’s ever attended drama school or had any other sort of formal acting training. Whatever he’s done has certainly been working for him, though.
5. He Got Into Acting Through A School Play
There are some actors who find their passion for performing when they’re still in diapers. For others, it takes a little longer to discover their love for acting. Barney is a member of the second group. According to Screen Daily, Barney knew he wanted to be an actor after being cast in a school production of the play Jerusalem.
6. He Enjoys Connecting With His Fans
Barney has built a strong fan base over the last several years, and he is grateful to all the people who have shown him love as he’s worked to make a name for himself. When he was active on social media, he enjoyed getting the chance to interact with his supporters.
7. He Doesn’t Do Many Interviews
Constantly doing interviews comes with the territory of being an actor. Surprisingly, however, Barney hasn’t done a lot of interviews at this point in his career. It’s unclear if this is due to a personal choice or simply a reflection of where he is in his career.
8. He Doesn’t Have Much TV Experience
Barney made his on-screen debut in 2015, but since then he hasn’t had a lot of TV roles. In fact, some people will be surprised to know that The Wheel of Time is actually his second role in a TV series. However, if you were to see Barney’s work, you’d think he’s been doing this for his entire life. Once the show premieres, more TV opportunities will probably start rolling in.
9. Fans Are Excited About Him Being Cast In The Wheel Of Time
The upcoming series The Wheel of Time is based on a book of the same name. As a result, the story already has a really large fan base which makes it even more important that the casting be done correctly. Fortunately, a lot of fans seem to be really happy with Barney playing the role of Mat. A tweet from the official The Wheel of Time account that announced Barney’s casting received lots of positive feedback.
10. He May Be Single
Now that Barney’s start has really started to rise, there are a lot of people who have him right at the top of their celebrity crush list. Fortunately for those people, Barney appears to be completely single although that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s looking. If he is dating someone at the moment, he hasn’t revealed it to the public.