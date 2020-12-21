10 Things You Didn’t Know about Barton Cowperthwaite

Barton Cowperwaithe has always loved to perform, however, he had no idea that his love for performance would eventually lead him to a role in a Netflix series. That’s exactly what happened, though. As a cast member on the new show Tiny Pretty Things, Barton is getting the chance to share his love of acting and dancing with the world. As a trained ballet dancer, there are certain aspects of his character that he can relate to and he does a great job of bringing the story to life. With his level of natural talent, the future is looking bright for Barton no matter what he decides to do. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Barton Cowperwaithe.
1. He Started As A Hip-Hop Dancer
At this point in his career, Barton is known for being a ballet dancer. What most people don’t know, however, is that he actually started as a hip-hop dancer. He eventually decided to start taking ballet classes as well because he was told that they would help with his hip-hop routines.
2. He Used To Get Bullied For Taking Ballet
Ballet is often considered a very feminine style of dance. Even in 2020, there is still a certain stigma attached to male ballet dancers. This is something that Barton had to deal with first hand when he was younger. He told Schon Magazine, “I was bullied, but I ended up finding a community of like-minded people who I was able to train with, and it’s because of all of these people that I was able to find a path into a professional career.”
3. He Loves Science Fiction
Barton may be smooth on the dance floor, but he isn’t afraid to admit that he has a little bit of a nerdy side. In a Q+A on Instagram he revealed that he’s a huge fan of science fiction. Maybe one day he’ll get the chance to be part of a sci-fi movie or TV show.
4. He Is A Colorado Native
Barton was born and raised in Colorado and he is very proud of his roots and grateful for the things he learned there. One he decided that he wanted to get serious about pursuing a career as an actor and dancer he decided to relocate to New York City where he lives today.
5. He Studied At The University Of Arizona
Barton’s natural abilities are undeniable, but he also wanted to make sure he was sharpening his skills as much as possible. He attended the University of Arizona where he studied dance and earned a BFA. Not only was his time in college beneficial for his career, but it also helped him develop important life skills.
6. He Is In A Relationship
There’s no doubt that Barton’s DMs are probably flooded with people who are hoping to get a chance with him. Sadly for all of those folks, Barton isn’t interested. He is in a happy relationship with a woman named Sophie Turner and they have been together for a little over a year. Sophie is an artist who doesn’t work in the entertainment industry, but she has been been very supportive of Barton.
7. He Is A Model
Barton’s ability to light up the camera has also given him some opportunities in the modeling world. When asked if there are any brands he wants to work with Barton told Schon Magazine, “I’m completely obsessed with Dior right now. I think they have some of the best stuff out there.”
8. He Loves Connecting With His Fans
One of Barton’s favorite things about performing is that it allows him to connect with people. Building those connections is what keeps him going and excited to do what he does. While the stage is his favorite place to do this, he also enjoys getting to connect through on screen work and social media.
9. He Is An Avid Traveler
Barton has a very adventurous side and traveling always makes for the best adventures. He has been fortunate to be in a position where he’s able to travel all over the world and do it rather frequently. Some of the countries he’s been to include China, Antigua, and Austria.
10. He’s Close With His Family
Having a strong support system is important no matter what you decide to do in life. For those who have very demanding jobs, it can be even more important. Luckily for Barton, he has a very strong support system in his family. His parents have always been his number one supporters and he is thankful to have them in his corner.