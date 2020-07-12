Bashir Salahuddin is truly a creative genius. As a well-rounded triple threat, he has found success as an actor, comedian, and writer. With almost 20 years of experience in the industry, Bashir has built up an impressive portfolio that includes a wide variety of projects. Some of the highlights of his career include writing for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Last O.G. Most notably, however, he has co-created two series of his own: South Side and Sherman’s Showcase. His ability to think outside of the box definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. Now that Sherman’s Showcase has been officially renewed for a second season, Bashir will get another chance to share his talents with the world. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Bashir Salahuddin.
1. He’s A Harvard Grad
Become a writer and an actor wasn’t always in the cards for Bashir. When he enrolled at Harvard University, his original plan was to become a doctor. However, medicine was never really his passion. He says, “You come to Harvard from the hood and you’re either going to be a doctor or a lawyer, you know? I just wasn’t interested in it. I didn’t want to go to labs, I didn’t want to go to any of my premed classes.” While at Harvard, Bashir met his writing partner, Diallo, who was also a student there.
2. His Wife Is An Actress
Bashir and Chanda Russell tied the knot in 2017. Russell is an actress who made her on screen debut in 2014. Since then, she has earned a handful of acting credits including an appearance in the series Downtown Girls. The couple has one child together, a daughter.
3. He Loves To Read
Bashir has always been what most people would consider a nerd. When he was younger, he was definitely the type of kid who preferred to stay in the house and read over playing lots of sports. It looks like all of that reading paid off though because it definitely helped Bashir develop a strong imagination and passion for creativity.
4. His Parents Have Always Been Supportive
Having a strong support system is always important, but this is especially true when you’re working in an industry like entertainment. Although it can be hard for some parents to accept their child’s choice to pursue an unconventional career like acting, Bashir lucked up in that department.His parents have always been supportive of his pursuits. Even when he decided that he wanted to focus on acting, his parents had no issues with it.
5. He Didn’t Start Acting Until College
Bashir is a late bloomer in the entertainment world. He isn’t one of those people who knew he wanted to act and write in elementary school. Instead, Bashir didn’t get involved in acting until college. During his sophomore year, he auditioned for a part in Othello and was hooked.
6. He’s Written For Drake
Drake is easily one of the biggest stars in the world, and Bashir Salahuddin can say he’s worked with him. During an interview with TV Guide, Bashir said, “Drake is someone we’ve written for, and he loves comedy.” Bashir also noted that Drake would be his dream guest for Sherman’s Showcase. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see him in the season two.
7. He’s A Chicago Native
Bashir was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. Although the area is often known for its rough atmosphere, Bashir says there is much more to the community than just violence. He’s proud of where he came from and has fond memories of growing up there. He uses his work to show the beauty of the area.
8. He’s Not Active On Social Media
The last few years have been huge for Bashir, and his popularity has grown tremendously. Although this would be the perfect time for him to be on social media, it doesn’t look like he has any accounts. Perhaps Bashir is just the type who prefers to be a little more private.
9. He Got His Start On YouTube
Over the years, YouTube has proven to be a very successful tool. What started as a way for people to upload random videos became a breading ground for creators with big dreams. Bashir’s career first started gaining traction after he and his creative partner, Diallo Riddle, started posting videos on YouTube.
10. He Studied Acting
When Bashir first decided that he wanted to get serious about acting, he knew that he needed to learn all he could. While in college, he attended a theater training program in upstate New York. Bashir says, “For the first time, I really just studied acting, and it was wonderful.”