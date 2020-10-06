The best opportunities in life often come when you least expect them. That’s exactly what happened to Basil Eidenbenz when he was cast as Eskel in season two of The Witcher. Basil was chosen for the role after the original actor, Thue Rasmussen could no longer take the part due to the scheduling conflict. Being in The Witcher will definitely serve as a big break for Basil. Although he has been acting professionally for a decade, this will be his first major opportunity to be seen by an international audience. The second season has yet to be released, but Basil is already gaining lots of attention from The Witcher fans. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Basil Eidenbenz.
1. He Has Theater Experience
Basil has been focusing on on screen roles for most of his career, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have love for the stage, too. He has some theater experience under his belt and appeared in a 2014 production of the play David Copperfield at Schlachthaus Theater.
2. He Doesn’t Do Many Interviews
Interviewing is par for the course when you work in the entertainment industry, but Basil doesn’t seem to have done very many interviews. This is likely because he is still somewhat early on in his career. However, as he continues to get more popular, the interview requests will probably come rolling in.
3. He’s From Switzerland
Basil was born and raised in Switzerland and he is very proud of his home country. Despite being relatively new to the professional acting world, he’s already gotten the chance to work on projects in other countries. His goal is to permanently base himself in the UK.
4. He’s Also A Musician
Acting has become Basil’s claim to fame, but it’s not the only creative talent he has. He is also a musician who took singing lessons at the Zurich Music Conservatory. It’s unclear whether or not he has any plans to pursue music professionally, but at the moment it doesn’t look like he’s released any music.
5. He Has Thue Rasmussen’s Full Support
Thue Rasmussen’s fans were a little bummed when they learned that he had to be replaced in The Witcher, but he has taken the whole thing in stride. He has evenly been openly supportive of the decision to cast Basil and sent out a message on Twitter asking fans of the show to give Basil the same support they gave him.
6. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Basil has the natural ability to keep people entertained, but he’s also put in lots of hard work to perfect his craft. He is formally trained and studied acting at the European Film Actor School in Zurich. The school considers itself “The first and oldest drama school for film and television in Europe.” His training has definitely come in handy as he’s worked to establish himself as a professional.
7. He Is Not Very Active On Social Media
As a young up and coming actor, most people would assume that Basil would spend a lot of time building a strong social media presence. However, that doesn’t seem to be anywhere near the top of his priority list. He does have an Instagram account, but he doesn’t post very often. In the last three years he’s only posted he’s only posted 29 times. In fact, he hasn’t even shared a post announcing that he has joined the cast of The Witcher although his bio mentions that he is Eskel.
8. He Likes To Travel
Traveling between different countries isn’t anything new for Basil. Thanks to his career he’s gotten to work in different parts of the world and it’s been a great way for him to gain experience. Some of the places he’s gotten to visit include the United States, Germany, and Bulgaria.
9. He Also Has Production Experience
Acting is his primary focus now, but there could be a career behind the scenes in his future as well. According to IMDB, Basil already has a production credit to his name for the 2018 short film, Face in Salt. It’ll be interesting to see if Basil continues to take advantage of production opportunities down the line.
10. He Speaks Multiple Languages
When you work in multiple countries, it’s always nice to have the ability to speak more than one language. Fortunately for Basil, this is something he can do with ease. His page on Mandy.com says that he can speak three languages: English, German, and French. His very first acting role was in a German language film titled Liebling, lass uns scheiden! (Honey, Let’s Get a Divorce).