Batman: The Animated Series Sequel Series in the Works at HBO Max

The dreaded ‘just because’ line of reasoning is what a lot of people are hoping won’t happen with a new Batman: The Animated Series sequel at HBO Max, but given the fact that this could be a reason why DC has been doing a few of things its been doing lately, it might be a little more true than people are willing to admit. It has been said that the original series didn’t end because it wasn’t popular any longer, but because the creators had run out of ideas for the show, which is a little hard to believe given how many adventures there are in the comics, and how much Batman still has to offer in terms of being a favored DC character. It could come down to what the show has the right to depict and the fact that some characters and ideas might run into copyright issues that might not allow for a more expansive experience. When it comes to copyright concerns it’s usually best to err on the side of caution and not step too boldly just in case something ends up crossing the line in a way that people aren’t bound to forgive. But the thought that there are no more ideas to use or to revisit with the Batman storyline is hard to buy into since there are so many different ways that the story can be played out that trying to convince anyone that the story had to end is kind of difficult.
Batman is one of the handful of heroes that has a rogues gallery that can last for quite a while since he’s dealt with various threats ranging from street level to those that should be able to squash him like a bug if not for his careful planning and variety of abilities and resources that have allowed him to become one of the greatest detectives and fighters within the entire comic book universe. While there are heroes and villains alike that are able to take Batman down whether he plans for it or not, he’s still a big name when it comes to pop culture and he’s been built up to such a degree that it’s been surmised that he could take on anyone with enough time to plan and take them down. That exaggeration is enough to make anyone roll their eyes of course, but in the animated world, it’s easy to see how things could be exaggerated without too much strain on the boundaries of belief. At this point, it’s very easy to see why people want to see this series come back, but hopefully, it will have advanced things along a bit in order to build upon the story and show a natural progression that might include more of the Bat-family and possibly make it appear as though the world might be moving on from the old-school Batman while others attempt to take on the mantle or further the goals that he continually pushed. Many might want to see Batman take on his role in Gotham once again, but if things are going to be kept interesting it might be time to see him look towards setting the mantle aside in favor of allowing others to take his place.
Many would likely vote against this since Batman has already been seen to be timeless as much as any other hero since he’s been around so long that his story has simply been continued, redone, and even retconned for various purposes. Trying to pin down which version of Batman people are seen to favor is a bit difficult since he’s been around for a while. But the animated series is, in the minds of many, one of the best versions of Batman that’s ever been created since it allows him to be a badass but not take on the unfortunate necessity of stepping down at any given time. In the animated series, Batman rules for the most part since he’s kind of like Chuck Norris in a suit, one knows that somehow, someway, he’s always going to end up winning at the end, no matter how much punishment he has to take in order to get there. His main superpower, being rich as it’s been jokingly tossed around, is enough to ensure that he’s going to be the one standing at the end since there’s almost nothing that Batman can’t afford, meaning that if he needs to recuperate he has however many safe houses to do this in, access to the best medical care on the planet, and gadgets aplenty that will help him to make a seriously impressive comeback.
Right now the show appears to be on the hook to get started eventually, but we’ll learn more as the days roll on. At the very least it should be intriguing to see what the sequel has to offer.