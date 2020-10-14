Batwheels Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

It’s not certain just how long BatWheels will last, but a lot of people are already hopeful that it will be advantageous for young viewers when it comes to learning about teamwork and sticking together, but apart from that, the main gist of the story is that the Batmobile and various other Bat vehicles will take on sentient roles and help fight crime while learning how to work together and communicate in a way that will help them become a better team. It’s a great goal no doubt to try to teach younger viewers the basics and benefits of teamwork since it does allow people to grow and understand the need to work with others in a safe and respectful manner, but the one thing that feels as though it might be working against this show is that such lessons can only carry a person so far as they grow since they have to diversify as things change and people continue to develop. The idea of a show that teaches fundamentals when it comes to being around others is invaluable so long as it works, but another factor that might work against the show is that everything is basically that everything has to do with Batman, and the idea is for Bam, the Batmobile, to work with others. This kind of negates the whole inclusivity idea since to start with, other heroes don’t have vehicles since they tend to fly unless you want to include Wonder Woman’s invisible jet. But maybe that’s not such a huge issue as one could make it out to be, since Batman tends to work on his own a lot, which might facilitate the vehicles working together in their own little group.
It’s kind of easy to think that Batman is one of the most controversial heroes really since the feeling that he doesn’t always work well with others has leaked over into other facets of his legend, such as this one. Some folks would no doubt argue with this since Batman has been seen as a team player quite often, but he’s also been seen as the kind of guy that keeps active tabs on his allies as well as his enemies since he knows how to take down anyone that he’s been associated with. That’s a level of paranoia that probably won’t make it into this show, which is a big plus, but it’s also something that people can’t help but notice about the dark knight since he’s been such a loner a lot of times and has taken to recruiting young men and women that have been seen as highly impressionable and are more than a little susceptible to the idea of becoming a crimefighter. In short, the whole Batman legend is one of a vigilante that does things his own way and doesn’t really care much about the law, or the justice that he professes to serve. He’s more of a highly-trained and very rich vigilante that has no patience for the law and does things that his money allows him to do. Destroying Batman’s legend and legacy isn’t that easy, but looking past just how much of a role model he’s been turned into isn’t really that hard.
Thinking that something good can come from this is easy since Batman is also a legacy that many people trust since there are positives to be taken from his legacy as well. He is out to help people a lot of times, which is what will be put into the animated series, and he has shown that teamwork can be important, but there’s still that idea of what happens when the show needs to change just a bit in order to really cater to the kids that it’s trying to reach. Every animated series has this issue at some point or another since if they don’t grow at some point to accommodate the viewers that they’re trying to reach they become irrelevant and therefore not worth continuing. But if the show can do some good in showcasing the value of teamwork and what it means, then hopefully it will stick around for a while and do what it can to teach the next generation or two about what it means to value certain attitudes and how to work together to create lasting relationships with others. The overall disturbing concepts of Batman have been reworked and redone a few times to make certain that the overall gist of who he is and what he does comes through and overshadows the darker aspects of his character, but it’s easy to think that there are times when those dark aspects kind of taint the whole legend. We’re going to have to see what the show has to offer kids to really make any judgment calls, but until then it sounds like an interesting idea.