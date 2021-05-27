10 Things You Didn’t Know about Baylee Ring

When the people behind the scenes at TLC come up with a new concept for a show, many people pay attention. The network has a long-standing reputation for its creative concepts, and many of their fans wonder if perhaps the people behind the scenes might have some interesting family/friend dynamics that inspire the ideas behind the shows they’re pitching, creating, and sharing. “Extreme Sisters,” debuted on TLC in early 2021, and the world collectively wants to know what in the actual world these sisters are thinking. They aren’t just sisters. They’re sisters who take their closeness to a level that is downright strange, questionable, and mildly disturbing. Baylee Ring is one of those extreme sisters, and right now, she is in the headlines for something no one else would be okay with – but her sister seems fine.
1. She Shares a Name With Her Sister
It seems to us that their parents might have wanted these two to be close, and we get that impression based on the fact that they have the same first name. They are both Candace. Their names are Candace Baylee and Candace Brooke. It is an interesting choice.
2. She Sleeps in Her Sister’s Bed With Her Brother-in-Law
Candace Brooke is married, and Candace Baylee Ring sleeps in her bed with her. She also sleeps with her sister’s husband. It’s not a situation that many people feel is at all normal, and it seems that perhaps her sister’s husband, Denver, is not a fan, either. He doesn’t get any time alone with his wife, and that’s a massive problem.
3. She Doesn’t Want to Detach from Her Sister
They’ve shared a bed from the time they were children. They find that sleeping together is their safe space. No matter where they were, what they were doing, how they were doing it, they were always sleeping in the same bed. Brooke is trying to detach from her sister, Baylee, right now because she recognizes that she’s married and needs her privacy, but Baylee is not making it easy on her sister because she simply does not want to detach.
4. Her Sister Has Kids
Baylee’s sister and her brother-in-law have not only been together for six years, they actually have two kids together. Yet, she continues to sleep in her bed with her sister and her brother-in-law, and that makes their marriage a bit of an issue. There is no privacy.
5. She Sleeps in the Middle
What is probably the strangest part of this entire situation is not that Baylee comes into bed with her sister and her sister’s husband and crawls in next to her sister. She gets in the middle, and it’s Brooke who likes to have her sister sleep in between them. It’s strange.
6. She’s Very Young
Brooke and Baylee are young. Brooke is the older sister by two years. She is currently 24, and her younger sister Baylee is only 22. Her sister recently moved in with them, and it’s become a bit of an issue that Denver is not okay with.
7. Baylee Has a Boyfriend
Baylee is not single. She’s in a relationship with her boyfriend, Briar, and they are serious. However, even her boyfriend feels that her situation is awkward. Of course, all men would if they found out that their girlfriend was sleeping in a bed with another man almost every single night. Briar is not happy with Baylee’s sleeping arrangements because they are waiting until marriage to share a bed, and he doesn’t find it appropriate she’s sharing a bed with another man – another married man.
8. She’s Been Dating Her Boyfriend a Long Time
From her Instagram page, it appears that she and Briar have been together since at least 2018. They graduated high school together, they were one another’s prom dates. He was at her sister’s wedding, and he was there to meet her sister’s babies when they were born. He’s been around a long time, and he must clearly love his girlfriend because he is putting up with her situation.
9. Her Niece is Also a Candace
When her sister had her own daughter, she kept the family name tradition going. Her daughter’s name is also Candace. Candace Ace. Now, all three share the same first name, and that’s just so interesting to so many.
10. They Seem Happy
If you ignore the fact that one husband and one boyfriend are not overly thrilled about the close relationship these sisters share, they seem quite happy. They are close. They love one another, they are a happy family – and they are not even remotely close to being the most extreme or the strangest sister relationship this show features. To each his own, and whatever makes them happy.