Over the years, Disney has become known for its innovative and creative content. From movies to shows, countless people have grown up with Disney’s wide variety of characters, and now there’s a new one for the next generation. Baymax, who became popular in the 2014 film Hero 6, has taken on a life of his own. He is now the star of his own web series called Baymax Dreams which debuted on Disney’s YouTube channel. Even though Baymax is just an inflatable robot, viewers love him. Baymax Dreams has not only given the character the chance for more screen time, but it also put the latest animation technology to the test. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Baymax Dreams.
1. Disney Teamed Up With Unity Technologies For The Project
The phrase ‘two heads are better than one’ doesn’t just apply to people; it can work for companies working on major projects as well. To bring Baymax Dreams to life, Disney teamed up with Unity, “the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content.”
2. The Creators Were Able To Work In Real-Time
One of the things that made the process of creating Baymax Dreams so unique is that the team was able to work in real-time thanks to Unity. This allowed them to improve the process of collaboration as well as the overall quality of the project at each stage in the creative journey.
3. The Project Is Somewhat Of An Experiment
Everyone involved in bringing Baymax Dreams to life was hoping the series of shorts would be a huge hit, but at the same time, they understood that it was also an experiment. According to line producer Andy Wood, “At its core, the experiment was meant to explore efficiencies using real-time technology”.
4. Baymax Dreams Has Gotten Millions Of Views
When Big Hero 6 was released in 2014, it didn’t take long for Baymax to become a standout character. After all, what’s not to love about a cloud-like robot? Since the Baymax Dreams shorts started being released on YouTube, they have gotten millions of views. In just one year, Baymax Dreams of Too Many Baymaxes has gotten over 11 million views.
5. Season 2 Incorporates Human Characters
Fans of Baymax Dreams are definitely in for a special surprise during season two. For the first time, the shorts will include human characters. However, it’s important to note that in this cast, human characters doesn’t refer to actual people. The human characters in season two are still animted.
6. The Short Films Didn’t Follow The Traditional Storyboard Process
When you’re working on something new and innovative, it requires a lot of thinking outside of the box which is exactly what the creators of Baymax Dreams did. Instead of the traditional storyboarding process, the team was able to incorporate technology to organize the sequence of the project.
7. Virtual Reality Technology Was Used
There were lots of different technologies working together to bring Baymax Dreams to life, one of which was virtual reality. Although most people think of gaming when they think of virtual reality, the technology can be used for much more than that and helped the creators of Baymax Dreams develop their animated universe.
8. Baymax’s Dreams Are Very Unique
Although there has been lots of research done on what happens to the brain during a dream, there are still many things that are unknown. While Baymax obviously isn’t a human, his dreams will be just as unique as ours – even more so in many cases. The creators worked hard to ensure that Baymax’s dreams were both entertaining and interesting. Viewers will see a variety of stories unfold through his unique series of dreams.
9. Baymax Dreams Isn’t Just For Kids
Sure, Baymax may be a character from a kids movie, and an animated one at that – but that doesn’t mean Baymax Dreams is only for children. Although the shorts were designed with kids in mind, they can appeal to people all ages. Many adults will be surprised by just how intrigued they are by Baymax Dreams.
10. Baymax May Get His Own Video Game Some Day
There’s no official word on whether or not Baymax will ever get his own game, but the technology is already there. Due to the way the series was created, the assets can be used in many different ways which means that it would probably be relatively easy for the creators to make a game based on the project. Plus, video games are Unity’s speciality. The technology used to create Baymax Dreams is typically used for making video games.