10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bea Alonzo

Over the course of her career, Bea Alonzo has accomplished a wide variety of things. While she may not be widely known to the American audience, she has become a star in her home country of the Philippines and in other parts of the world. From acting and singing all the way to modeling, she has shown that she is capable of doing anything she sets her mind to. Even after spending so much time in the industry, Bea hasn’t lost her passion for doing the things she loves and she is still going strong. There are countless people who are excited to see what kinds of things she decides to do next. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Bea Alonzo.

1. She Comes From A Diverse Background

Bea was born and raised in the Philippines. Her mother is Filipino and her father is white (British). Her parents separated when she was young and she was raised primarily by her mother. She is the oldest of four children and family has always played an important role in her life.

2. She Has Won Several Awards

A person’s success in the entertainment industry is often measured by the number of awards and other accolades they’ve won. By that metric, Bea’s career has been outstanding. She has won nearly a dozen awards over the years including a KBP Golden Dove Awards for Best TV Actress.

3. She Likes To Read

For years, telling stories has been a huge part of Bea’s life. Sometimes, however, she likes to be on the other side and reading is one of her favorite ways to get that feeling. She loves getting lost in a good book and By The River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept by Paulo Coelho is one of her favorites.

4. She Is A Popular YouTuber

The work Bea has done in the entertainment industry isn’t the only time she’s gotten in front of the camera. Outside of her career, she is a talented content creator who has built a large following on YouTube. Her channel currently has more than 1.8 million followers and she posts a wide variety of videos including vlogs and pranks. The channel has brought in over 75 million total views.

5. She Is All About Self Care

Working in the entertainment industry can be hectic and overwhelming, and it can be easy for people to lose sight of themselves. Over the years, Bea has gotten in the habit of prioritizing her self-care, going to the spa is one of the ways she likes to take care of herself.

6. She Loves To Travel

The world is full of lots of beautiful places. While it might not be possible to see them all, Bea wants to see as many of them as she can. Fortunately, she has gotten the chance to travel to places all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to are France and Spain.

7. She Is A Brand Ambassador

Throughout her career, Bea has become a very popular figure on social media and she currently has 9.6 million followers on Instagram. Having a large and engaged following has allowed her to partner with major brands to help advertise their products. She is a brand ambassador for Head and Shoulders and Poten-Cee.

8. She Enjoys Taking Pictures

Being in front of the camera is how Bea has made her living, but when she gets free time she loves stepping over to the other side. She has a great eye for snapping beautiful photos and she seems to love taking pictures. Her Instagram is full of shots she has taken throughout her travels and other adventures and her followers seem to really enjoy them.

9. She Enjoys Trying New Foods

We all need food to survive, but all of the foodies out there know that there’s much more to food than just sustenance. Food has the power to bring people together and can represent different cultures and traditions. Bea loves trying different dishes and she also likes to step into the kitchen from time to time and whip up things of her own.

10. She Would Like To Get Into Comedy

Bea has already shown the world that she can do lots of different things, and there are still things she looks forward to trying. According to the Filipino Times, Bea said, “I would like to explore that side of me so probably explore the idea of having a talk show, eventually, or doing comedy shows”. This would be an interesting shift from her previous work.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


