Any time a person in the entertainment industry goes by just one name, we all know we can expect one of two things: they’re either going to be awesome – or they’re going to be terrible. So far, Beane is falling into the awesome category. As soon as he started singing for the judges on American Idol, it became clear that Beane is one name everyone would remember. He performance of “Wait For the Moment” was fun and energetic and his beautiful singing voice easily shined through. Although he didn’t get a yes from Luke, Katie and Lionel were glad to give him a Golden Ticket. Now Beane is on his way to Hollywood and his journey is just beginning. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Beane.
1. He’s Originally From Pennsylvania
Beane is from a small town in Pennsylvania called Montoursville with a population of less than 5,000 people. It was there where Beane first discovered his love for music. He began singing when he was around 5-years-old and his natural talent was undeniable. He eventually enrolled in a local music school called Uptown Music Collective. During an interview with the Boston Sun he said, “I took lessons there for the last few years of high school, but I was always singing and performing. The way that we were taught at the school was really just by performing like the greats.”
2. He Studied At Berklee
By the time Beane was a teenager, his love for music had become much more than just a hobby. He knew that it was something he wanted to eventually take to another level. Beane graduated from Berklee in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in music business management.
3. He’s Gay
Beane is a proud member of the LGBTQ community and he believes that coming out has allowed him to be more transparent as an artist and a songwriter. He is in a relationship with a man named Anthony Rodriguez who is also a very talented singer. Anthony is often the inspiration for the songs Beane writes.
4. He’s A Wedding Singer
Beane may not be where he wants to be in his career just yet, but he’s thankful that he’s been able to find ways to do what he loves. He is a wedding singer and he also performs other gigs in the Boston area. His audition for American Idol made it very clear that he definitely knows how to keep a crowd entertained.
5. He Came Up With The Name Beane In College
He may be known to the world as Beane, but his actual name is Brennan Helper. Beane told On The Pulse News, “First semester of college, (everyone) thought my name was Brandon Helper because I had a hard time annunciating. So I was like, ‘You know what? Call me Beane.’”
6. He’s Already Released Music
For the last several years Beane has been working really hard to establish himself as an artist. He’s already built a pretty strong foundation and he’s hoping American Idol will be the next step. He released his debut EP, Human Beane, in 2017. He followed up with a single in 2019 called “We’re Alright”.
7. He’s Auditioned For Other Shows In The Past
Performing on a big stage like the one at American Idol has always been one of Beane’s biggest goals. According to On The Pulse News, Beane has tried his luck with other shows that are similar to American Idol. The article, however, did not specify which other shows Beane has auditioned for.
8. He’s A Strong Supporter Of Social Justice
As a member of a marginalized community, Beane knows what it feels like to be treated differently because of his identity. As a result, he is very mindful of being part of the solution and not the problem. Beane supports the Black Lives Matter Movement and other social justice/human rights initiatives.
9. He Sells Merch
Now that Beane’s career is really taking off, there are people all over the country who want to show him support. The good news is that watching his performances isn’t the only way to do that. Beane has a little eCommerce store on his website where he sells branded merch. His current items include pins, t-shirts, stickers, and t-shirts.
10. He Plays Instruments
We’ve all gotten a taste of Beane’s voice so far, but that isn’t the only thing he has to offer. Beane is an all around musician and he can also play multiple instruments. He started playing the trombone when he was in elementary school and he also plays the guitar and piano.