Beau Boeckmann is a custom car enthusiast who never planned on being a TV star, but ironically he somehow managed to be both. He got his start on TV back in the mid 2000s thanks to MTV’s series, Pimp My Ride. The show focused on taking a car in less than desirable condition and totally tricking it out. Cars on Pimp My Ride frequently received upgrades like new tires, rims, and electronics. Since then, Bockmann also appeared on Jay Leno’s Garage in 2017 and 2018. Most recently, he was seen in an episode of the docuseries Driven where he also serves as an executive producer. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Beau Boeckmann.
1. He Learned About Cars From His Dad
Loving cars is simply in Beau Boeckmann’s blood. His father, Bert, is a huge car fanatic who began working at Galpin Ford during the early 1950s.By the late 1960s, Bert had purchased the dealership. Although Bert passed his love for cars down to Beau he never forced him to get involved in the family business. However, Beau ultimately decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.
2. He Has Six Children
Beau Boeckmann is a very big family man. He is happily married to his wife, Mary. Together, the couple has six children which has definitely kept them busy over the years. Beau jokes that he is and his wife aren’t able to get out much due to their familial obligations.
3. He Graduated From USC
Although Beau knew that he would be going into the family business, he still decided to pursue a formal education. He attended USC where he studied entrepreneurship and earned a bachelor of science. He graduated in 1992 and has been putting his education to good use ever since.
4. His First Car Was A 1957 Thunderbird
If you ask most car lovers, they’ll tell you the exact make and model that truly made them fall in love with cars. For Beau Boeckmann, it was a 1957 Ford Thunderbird that stole his heart. Beau says he “fell in love with the car” almost instantly. His love for custom cars came after seeing his grandmother’s 1965 Mercedes 220 SC which quickly inspired his creativity.
5. He Restored The Pink Panthermobile
Fans of old cartoons will definitely remember The Pink Panther which originally ran from 1969 to 1980. One of the most notable elements of the cartoon was the infamous Panthermobile. A real version of the Panthermobile was created in the late 60s to be a show car. In 2011, Boekmann purchased the car and completely restored it.
6. He Believes Cars Should Have Soul
Beau Boeckmann loves cars so much that he sees them as more than hunks of plastic and metal. He approaches each custom project he works on with a unique point of view and he isn’t afraid to take risks. Sure. Beau’s methods may seem unorthodox to some, but he has a vision for all of his projects and believes that “cars must have soul”.
7. He Hopes To Pass His Business To His Children
Beau has had a lot of accomplishments over the course of his career, but that isn’t what he’s using to measure his success. His idea of success if the legacy he hopes to leave behind. According to Beau, “After years of being in this business, if I can pass on to my children what my father, my parents have passed on to me in the same type of way, if my family is as close [to each other] when I get old as my family is today, and our business family [by the end of my term] is as close as our business family is today, then I will call that as a success.”
8. He Is The President Of The Largest Ford Dealership In The United States
After years of running Galpin Auto Sports, Beau Boeckmann became the president and COO of Galpin Motors Inc. Galpin Ford is considered “The number 1 Ford dealer in the world.” This is a title the dealership has held for nearly 30 years. However, Beau isn’t the type of guy to get caught up in titles and awards. He has a strong work ethic and is willing to help out wherever he is needed.
9. Technology Doesn’t Scare Him
As technology continues to advance, people are doing more and more things from mobile devices. Buying cars has become one of those things. Many dealerships now offer people the opportunity to set up test drives and purchase cars without ever leaving the house. Some people feel this may pose a threat to traditional dealerships, but Beau Boeckmann doesn’t think so. Even though these new options may be viable for wealthy people, Beau believes that the average consumer will never lose interest in actually being able to see and feel a vehicle before purchasing.
10. He Likes Giving Back To The Community
Beau Boeckmann may be busy, but that hasn’t stopped him from finding time to give back. He delivered food and supplies to Russia and Africa. Beau has participated in several local causes and has even received awards for his contributions. He earned a Golden Hands Community Award from the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley.