Behind Her Eyes: See How David Straightens His Records with the Police

Chelsea Sutton is a creative and multi-talented storyteller. She is experienced in creative writing and is driven by learning new things while coming up with creative ideas. She takes pride in providing the best SEO content. In addition, to her primary job functions, she does public speaking and storytelling, photography, and graphic design. She worked at Garry Marshall Theatre as a marketing consultant and Publicist, where she oversaw marketing and PR while writing and designing submissions and evaluation guidelines. Chelsea has also worked at the University of California as a Teaching Assistant for creative writing to undergraduates. In addition, She has worked at Rogue Artists Ensemble in Los Angeles, CA as a marketing Manager and Playwright responsible for overseeing all social media publicity, the development of new work, and the organization of new writers lab.