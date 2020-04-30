Behind The Scenes Look at Chris Evans’ Last Day as Captain America

This was bound to be an emotional moment as Meg Bucholtz of Looper put it, especially given that Captain America is one of the most well-known and respected characters in the Marvel universe. The final days of his tenure as the fabled hero however were bound to be something that people were going to take note of since for just a couple years shy of a decade he’s been playing the role of the iconic American hero that a lot of people have looked up to since they were younger, and the passing of the torch so to speak isn’t bound to be as easy as some might think since Captain America isn’t a title that just anyone can take. Some folks are even having reservations about Falcon taking on the role even though there have been plenty of justifications as to why Sam Wilson was given the shield and why he’s the perfect guy to take on the mantle of Captain America. While a lot of people are still waiting to see how that’s going to play out and if we’ll get to see it at all in the Falcon and Winter Soldier show, it’s definitely worth stating that there won’t be anyone like Chris Evans that can take on the role nearly as well, at least not at the moment. Sebastian Stan is good enough for Bucky but decking him out as the next Captain America just doesn’t feel like it would be right.
This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ
— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020
As to how the MCU is going to move on without Captain America, or with a new individual taking up the spot anyway, it’s hard to say right now since everything is still in lock down, and even when it comes back the focus isn’t going to be moving towards the Avengers any time soon since other movies will be shifting the focus of the audience to other areas of the Marvel universe as the Black Widow movie is slated to come out in November, the Eternals movie should be next, and many others are already being updated to come out in the next two years. It could be another two to three years before we even get close to seeing the Avengers on screen again, and by then the group will likely be much different, as it’s already been stated that Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, will be leading, and that Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and a couple others will be seen as the older mentors that have been around marginally longer and will serve with the group kind of on a reservist basis, if the rumors are correct. Lauren Thoman of Collider has more to say on this matter. But as far as having another Captain America it almost feels as though the title needs to be retired in order to let Falcon take on the outfit or the shield at least while being allowed to keep his own code name.
It’s likely though that Chris Evans was at least somewhat emotional when it came to finally relinquishing the role since it’s not something that was bound to come easy and it’s one that has managed to earn him a great deal of acclaim from fans worldwide. A lot of people are bound to remember that he started in Marvel as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four, but it could be that Captain America suited him far better since he proved to be everything great about the character and even brought a bit of personality to it that wasn’t always present in the comics but was definitely appreciated in the movies. His compatibility with the rest of the cast was amazing and his ability to still be one of the more impressive heroes in the MCU despite not having the kind of power or durability that others have has always been astounding. It’s a bit obvious that he was beefed up a little from the comics since he did show feats of strength that were a little beyond what his comic book counterpart could achieve and he did take a few hits now and again that should have left him on the ground gasping for air. But otherwise he was an impressive character throughout the movies and is going to be hard to move on from. For Chris Evans though there are plenty of roles yet to come in his future since he’s still relatively young and has a lot left in the tank when it comes to his acting ability.
In fact it’s very safe to say that he’s already proven what he can do with just about any role he’s given since he’s played everything from the most sympathetic to the most vile characters one can imagine and he’s pulled it off beautifully. Likely as not he’s done with the MCU at this time, but his career is still bound to be impressive in the years to come.