Reuben de Maid isn’t your average 15-year-old. The multi talented social media influencer has become well-known for his singing skills and his makeup artistry. Although Reuben has found popularity online, he wasn’t always popular in real life. Over the years, Reuben found himself constantly being bullied by his peers, but it looks like he’s officially gotten the last laugh. Reuben is now the star of his very own reality show, Being Reuben. The show will follow Reuben’s life and give viewers a glimpse into what it’s like to be a young beauty influencer. Being Reuben airs on the CW Seed on Fridays at 9pm EST. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Being Reuben.
1. Viewers Will See Reuben’s Home Life
Being a beauty influencer is a huge part of Reuben’s life, but that isn’t the only thing he has going on and the show hopes to highlight that. Viewers will get a chance to see what Reuben’s personal life is like and they’ll get to see the dynamics of the de Maid family.
2. The Show Has Already Aired In The UK
Like several other shows that have debuted on The CW this summer, Being Reuben isn’t actually a new show. It’s also not a show that is exclusive to The CW. Being Reuben actually debuted in the UK (which is where Reuben is from) in 2019 and has already aired the entire first season. If you’re an American who planned on finding a UK based platform so you can see all the episodes before they air in the United States, you’re in for a rude awakening. Most networks in the UK do not allow streaming in the United States.
3. The Show Aims To Inspire Viewers
One of the things that makes Reuben such a likable person is that he’s never let haters bring him down. Although he’s dealt with lots of bullying in his life, Reuben has always had the courage to be himself and he hopes that his show will be able to inspire others to feel the same way.
4. The Show Airs On TLC In The UK
When Being Reuben released in the UK, it aired on TLC. It’s unclear why or how the American release ended up on The CW instead of TLC. Since TLC is known for a wide variety of docuseries and The CW mostly airs scripted shows, it seems like keeping the show on TLC could’ve easily worked.
5. Reuben Will Do Some Traveling
Reuben was born and raised in Wales, but he’s already seem lots of other parts of the world. Thanks to the success of his career, Reuben has gotten to do a good amount of traveling over the last few years. During the show, we’ll get a chance to see Reuben visit some cool places including New York City.
6. The Show Isn’t Reuben’s First Time On TV
Being Reuben is the first time Reuben has had a show of his own, but it’s not his first time on TV. In 2017, he appeared as a contestant on the competition show, Little Big Shots. He did such a good job with his singing that he was invited to The Ellen Degeneres Show that same year.
7. Season 1 Will Have 12 Episodes
There”s almost nothing worse than getting really invested in a series only to find out that the whole season is 6 episodes. The good news is that’s something you won’t have to worry about with Being Reuben will feature 12 30 minute episodes for season one.
8. The Show Already Has A Big Social Media Following
It doesn’t look like the show has any official social media profiles, but there are already plenty of people who have been using the hashtag #BeingReuben to post about the show. If you’re a fan, you can search the hashtag on Instagram or Twitter to see what other people are saying about the show.
9. Rueben Started Doing Makeup When He Was 8
If you’re not familiar with Reuben and his story, you may feel like he just kind of popped out of nowhere. The truth is that Reuben has been on this journey for more than half of his life. He started doing makeup when he was just 8-years-old and he has worked hard to hone his skills.
10. There’s No Word On A Second Season Yet
The chances of Being Reuben being brought back for a second season are looking kind of slim since the show has already aired in the UK and a renewal hasn’t been announced. However, maybe viewership in the United States will be so high that it’ll help the show get another season.