10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bekah Liechty

When reality shows return for a new season, many of their old fans come back for more. The new fans are the ones who come in because they are finally old enough to watch the show or because something about the new season caught their eye. With shows like, “The Voice,” it’s often the change in judges and the new contestants with enormous talent that bring in the new fans, and people like Bekah Liechty happen to be that kind of talent. She’s someone worth getting to know following her blind audition, and we have everything you could ever want to know.
1. She’s Part of a Pop Trio
It’s not often you see a trio want to go through what they are going through, but Bekah Liechty, along with her brothers Caleb and Joshua, are doing just that. They tried out, they moved on, and they are doing big things. They’re already somewhat famous, but this may push them over the edge. They call themselves Girl Named Tom.
2. She is From Ohio
She’s an Ohio native who is from the Pettisville area. She and her brothers grew up there, and their parents are still in the area. They go home to visit them in the Archbold area of Ohio regularly because they are very close.
3. They Got All Four Chairs To Turn
It happens sometimes, but it doesn’t happen very often. What’s surprising, however, is that it has happened more than once this season. They aren’t the only singers to have the judges all turn around, but they are happy that they did. And they eventually chose Team Kelly Clarkson over judges like Blake Shelton and John Legend.
4. They Moved to South Bend
Bekah has been living in South Bend, Indiana, with her brothers for some time now, and that is a good time for her. They made the move because her brother’s girlfriend moved there to attend college. He wanted to be closer to her, so they all made the decision to head to South Bend. Those are some good siblings.
5. They Quarantined At Home
When the pandemic hit and all three adult siblings were at home with their parents, they felt a little cooped up and ready for something new. This is the secondary reason that they chose to make their move to South Bend in addition to Joshua’s girlfriend being there, too.
6. She’s the Youngest
Of her siblings and bandmates, she’s the baby of the group – and the only girl. Bekah is 20, and her brothers are a few years older than her. She is the baby of the family, too, and she probably got her way on a regular basis growing up with two older brothers.
7. She is Tom
If you’re curious about Tom, the name of the character their band is named for, you might want to know that she is Tom. When she was a baby, her brothers did not call her Bekah. They called her Thomas, and it’s thought that there’s a pretty good chance the young boys wanted another boy in the house – and they were not interested in a sister. Perhaps calling her Thomas was their toddler way of denying they did not get the third boy they likely wanted.
8. They Came to LA a Month Early
It’s been a journey for this trio so far. They came to town a month before the blind auditions so that they could rehearse and practice, and they’ve been putting their all into it. She and her brothers knew that they had one chance to do this right, and to make it count. Thankfully, they did make it count. They performed beautifully, and it has been amazing.
9. Her Family is Musical
There is music in the family, and it is not just from her and her brothers. Her mom and dad are musical, too. Growing up, their dad would play instruments while their mother would sing to them. They are clearly a very close family, and music is something they all have in common that keeps them close and brings them all joy. We are here for this.
10. This is Her Dream
As a child, she would spend her free time alone singing and hoping to one day be part of something like this. She wanted to be on a reality show to sing to the world and showcase her talent, and she had no idea she’d one day do just that and have her brothers with her. They were not always a band, but they knew that she’d be famous.