Ben Hollingsworth handsome face might be one of the first things that people notice about him, but his acting skills are what really draws them in. Since making his first on screen appearance in 2003, Ben has worked tirelessly to establish himself as a professional actor, and he’s become an international star along the way. Ben is best-known for playing Dr. Mario Savetti in the TV series, Code Black. Recently he has also become widely known for his role in the Netflix series Virgin River. The series has given him a chance to show a different side, and his fans are loving it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ben Hollingsworth.
1. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
There are plenty of people who want to start an acting career by simply jumping right into the audition process. Unfortunately, however, many people find themselves in for a rude awakening. Ben decided to go the more traditional route and he studied acting at National Theatre School of Canada.
2. He Is Very Proud To Be From Toronto
Like countless other people in the industry, Ben eventually had to relocate to Los Angeles in order to give himself the best chance at having the career he wanted. Despite now living in the United States, Ben is very proud of his Canadian roots and will always consider Toronto his home.
3. He Is A Philanthropist
Achieving lots of success throughout his life hasn’t caused Ben to forget about other people. Throughout his career he has made it a point to use his platform to help those in need. He is passionate about several causes including cancer research and resources for the homeless.
4. He Loves To Travel
If you’ve ever gotten the chance to travel you know just what an incredible experience it can be. There’s something special about getting to visit a new place and learn about different cultures. Ben has gotten lots of opportunities to travel over the years. Some of the places he’s been include France and the Virgin Islands.
5. He Once Lived With Nina Dobrev
Degrassi has become a great starting place for countless Canadian actors, and Ben Hollingsworth is no exception. He appeared on an episode of the show in 2008. While on set he met Nina Dobrev and the two became very close. They even lived together in an apartment in Toronto. Some sources have even reported that the two were an item at one point.
6. He Is A Devoted Dad
Ben’s career isn’t the only area of his life that requires a lot of his time and attention. He is also a devoted family man who has been married to his wife, Nila, since 2012. The couple has two children together: Gatsby and Hemingway. When Ben has time off from work, you can usually find him spending it with his family.
7. He Is Not Afraid To Admit He Gets Starstruck
Ben may be a star himself, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel a little excitement when he gets the chance to work with people he’s looked up for years. When asked if he still gets star struck, he told W, “The first time you meet them you think they’re going to be way bigger – oh, you’re not 35 feet tall! – and then once you get over that you know they’re wonderful people who are lit up with wonderful energy that we’re all attracted to.”
8. He Is An Outdoors Guy
Sometimes there’s nothing better than being outdoors on a beautiful day, and this is something Ben can definitely relate to. He loves to spend time outside and he enjoys a wide variety of outdoor activities including snowboarding, hiking, swimming, and boating.
9. He Is A Big Hockey Fan
Canada is known for its love of hockey, and as a proud Canadian it’s only right that Ben be a fan of the sport as well. His favorite team is the Toronto Maple Leafs and he likes to watch and go to as many games as he can. In addition to being a fan, he also likes to play hockey.
10. He Was Accused Of Having An Affair With Demi Moore
Hollywood is full of rumors, and unfortunately Ben found himself caught in the middle of one. After working with Demi Moore on the 2010 film The Joneses, rumors began to circulate that he and the actress were in a romantic relationship. The story was an especially big deal because Demi was still married to Ashton Kutcher at the time. Both Ben and Demi denied the allegations.