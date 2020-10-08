Ben Radcliffe is still in the early stages of his career, but he’s already making a name for himself in a very big way. He made his on screen debut just six years ago, and he’s been working his way up ever since. As one of the main cast members on The CW series, Pandora, Ben has already gotten the chance to share his talents with the world. Despite being his first major role, Ben has shown that he has what it takes to keep up with anyone. His ability to keep audiences captivated is something that can’t be taught. As Pandora begins its second season, fans are excited to see what’s in store for Ben’s character, Ralen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ben Radcliffe.
1. He Loves Spending Time With His Friends
There’s no doubt that Ben Radcliffe’s schedule has gotten pretty busy over the last couple of years, but if there’s one thing he still makes time for it’s hanging out with his friends. Ben appears to have a solid group of friends who he’s known for years and he loves spending as much time with them as he can.
2. He Doesn’t Watch A Lot Of TV
Even though Ben has made a living out of being on TV, it’s not something he spends a lot of his free time watching. During an interview with That’s Normal, he shared that he doesn’t really watch TV shows or movies, but when he does watch TV, The Office is his show of choice.
3. He Took Dance Lessons When He Was Younger
Ben discovered his love for performing when he was very young. His mother enrolled he and his sister in local acting and dance classes and it didn’t take him long for him to realize he wanted to be an entertainer. Acting has been his primary focus for the last several years, but he also still enjoys dancing.
4. He’s Very Adventurous
If there’s one thing you won’t catch Ben doing too often, it’s sitting still. He is a very active person who is always looking for something fun and exciting to do. He loves to do all sorts of adventurous things like skiing, diving, paragliding, and wake boarding.
5. He’s Traveled The World
Ben’s adventurous side doesn’t just include things that make his blood pump. He also enjoys the experience of visiting her places and learning about different cultures. He has gotten the chance to travel to places all over the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include Turkey, France, Italy, and Spain.
6. He May Be In A Relationship
Since being cast in Pandora, there are probably lots of people out there who wish they could get a chance with Ben. The bad news for those people is that Ben may be off the market. He has posted several pictures with British singer/songwriter, Cassa Jackson, and it’s clear that the two have been an item. However, it’s unclear whether they are still together at this time. Ben has not posetd any pictures of Cassa since 2019, and she hasn’t posted him recently either.
7. He’s Worked With Disney
Disney is one of the most well-known companies in the entire world and getting the chance to work with them would be a dream come true for most actors. For Ben, that dream has already turned into a reality. He has appeared in two Disney series: The Evermoor Chronicles and The Lodge.
8. He Likes To Take Pictures
Ben is making a living out of being in front of the camera, but he’s equally as comfortable behind it. Taking pictures appears to be one of his hobbies and he has taken his camera with him on with several of his trips. He has also done some behind the scenes work on Cassa Jackson’s music videos.
9. He’s Not Really Into Sci-Fi
Pandora is the type of series that science fiction fans get excited for. Ironically though, Ben isn’t really much of a sci-fi fan in real life. This is partially because he doesn’t watch enough movies or TV to really get invested in the sci-fi genre. However, this may change with the more time he spends on Pandora.
10. He Does Gymnastics
Ben is the type of person who loves to take on new hobbies. One of the things that has been a hobby of his for a while is gymnastics. It’s unclear whether or not he’s ever done gymnastics competitively, but he gets plenty of opportunity to break out his gymnastics skills on the set of Pandora.