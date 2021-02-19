Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Benson Boone

When Benson Boone finished his audition performance for American Idol, not only did he walk away with a Golden Ticket, but he also received some high praise from the judges. Katy Perry said, “They’re going to swoon over Benson Boone. I see you winning American Idol if you want it.” With feedback like that, you can probably guess that Benson felt pretty confident walking out of the audition room. It didn’t take long for the internet to start buzzing about his performance as well. Although only time will tell whether or not he makes it all the way, he’s off to a great start and just being on the show will probably end up doing wonders for his career. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about American Idol contestant Benson Boone.

1. He Is A Washington Native

Benson was born and raised in Monroe, Washington. Although Monroe is a relatively small city, Benson is really proud of where he’s from and he’s glad to represent the Pacific Northwest on American Idol. That being said, he will likely end up having to relocate once his music career really starts to take off.

2. He Has A Large Following On TikTok

Technically, performing on American Idol isn’t the first time Benson has had to entertain a huge audience. He is a very popular TikTok user and he currently has 1.3 million followers. His content consists mostly of comedic skits although he does incorporate some music as well. Having such a large social media following will likely give him an advantage on the show when viewers start voting.

3. He Recently Graduated From High School

Benson is a 2020 graduate of Monroe High School and he is only 18-years-old. At the moment, his life is a little different from other kids his age. It’s unclear whether he has ever been enrolled in college, but it appears that he is currently focused on pursuing his music career.

4. He Already Has His Own Hashtag

We’re only one episode into the season and Benson is getting a lot of attention. So much so that viewers have already started a hashtag just for Benson. The hashtag #SwoonforBoone has been getting a lot of traction online and it’s clear that he already has a lot of people who want to see him win.

5. He Hasn’t Been Singing For Very Long

Many contestants who come on American Idol have been singing for as long as they can remember; that isn’t the case with Benson. He’s actually only started singing about a year ago when a friend of his was putting together a band and asked him to be the singer. He realized that he had a good voice and began becoming more invested in music. In addition to singing, Benson also plays the piano.

6. He Comes From A Pretty Big Family

There isn’t much information about Benson’s personal life yet, but we do know that he is the middle child in a family of five children and he is the only boy. He has close relationships with all of his loved ones and he’s thankful to have their support as he starts his journey on American Idol.

7. He Loves To Do Backflips

Benson has always been a very active person and he loves a good adrenaline rush from time to time. He has a knack for doing backflips and he was even able to pull one off in front of Ryan Seacrest right before entering the audition room. Maybe he’ll be able to incorporate these acrobatics into future performances.

8. His Faith Is Important To Him

Benson hasn’t specifically said anything about his religious beliefs but his bio on Instagram does mention the Church of Jesus Christ which is another name for the Mormon faith. It’ll be interesting to see if Benson discusses his faith in more detail during the season.

9. He Loves Being Outdoors

The Pacific Northwest is widely regarded for its natural beauty and this is something that Benson takes full advantage of. He loves spending as much time outdoors as he can and he enjoys a variety of activities. Some of his favorite things to do include hiking and swimming.

10. He Believes In The Importance Of Mental Health

Conversations around mental health are becoming more and more common, but it’s still a very sensitive subject for a lot of people. Despite his young age, Benson already understands the importance of mental health and he is an advocate for people doing what they need to do to take care of themselves mentally and physically.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

