Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bernie Kopell

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bernie Kopell

1 min ago

Bernie Kopell has been in the entertainment industry longer than some of his fans have been alive. He began his on screen career back in 1961 and he earned nearly 150 acting credits since. He is most well-known for playing Dr. Adam Bricker on the popular series, The Love Boat which aired from 1977 to 1987. Now in his late 80s, Bernie has reached the point in his life where most people his age are enjoying retirement. Bernie on the other hand, is still doing what he loves and he’s thankful to be able to do it. He is currently a cast member on the new CBS sitcom B Positive. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bernie Kopell.

1. He’s A Brooklyn Native

Brooklyn is home to a long list of successful entertainers and Bernie Kopell is one of them. Bernie is very proud of the fact that he was born and raised in Brooklyn. He continued to live in New York for many years of his adult life before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue his on screen career. Bernie currently lives in the L.A. area.

2. He’s An NYU Alum

Once Bernie graduated from high school he knew that he wanted to get serious about acting. He enrolled in New York University where he majored in dramatic arts. He graduated with a BFA in 1955 and six years later he made his first TV appearance in the series Whispering Smith.

3. He Was In The Navy

Even outside of the entertainment industry Bernie has lived a very interesting and eventful life. After graduating from college, he began his military service in the United States Navy. He spent time stationed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and also traveled all over the world.

4. He Played The Same Role In 4 Different Series

In general, it’s not unusual for an actor to reprise a role, but it is unusual for an actor to play the same role in multiple productions. That’s exactly what happened to Bernie, though. He played Dr. Adam Bricker in The Love Boat, The Love Boat, Next Wave, Charlie’s Angels, and Martin.

5. He Loves To Play Tennis

Bernie has always been a very active person and Tennis is one of his favorite ways to exercise. Even at his current age of 87, he still enjoys getting out and playing tennis whenever he can. If you’ve ever needed motivation to workout, the image of Bernie playing tennis in his 80s should do the trick.

6. He’s A Writer

Bernie has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only thing he’s contributed to entertainment. He is also a talented writer. In fact, he wrote four episodes of The Love Boat between 1978 and 1979. He hasn’t done any screenwriting since.

7. He Used To Be A Taxi Driver

Every artist has a story about an odd job they were working before they got discovered and Bernie is no exception. Prior to getting his big break he was a cab driver. It was actually this job that helped jump start his career as an actor. He told Classic Show Biz, “I was driving a taxi in 1958 when I wanted to be an actor. I happened to pick up these two people, a producer named Richard Einfeld and his secretary. They were very interested in me. He said, “You don’t seem like your average taxi driver.” I said, “I’m not – I’m an actor.” They hired me to do two lines.”

8. He Loves Being A Father

Bernie has been married three times. His first marriage to actress only lasted from 1962 to 1963. The couple did not have any children together. His second marriage to Yolanda Veloz lasted from 1974 to 1995. They also did not have any children. Bernie married his third and current wife, Catrina Honadle, in 1997 and they have two sons together. Bernie loves being a father and he spends as much time with his children as he can.

9. He Has Theater Experience

Bernie’s TV and film career have been nothing short of impeccable, but he’s also had a good amount of success on stage. He has been a part of several theater productions. Some of his most notable theater performances have been in Rumors by Neil Simon  and Death of a Salesman.

10. He Is Passionate About Alzheimer’s Awareness

Giving back to others has always been important to Bernie and he has used his platform to do just that. He is especially passionate about Alzheimer’s awareness and he has celebrity golf and tennis tournaments to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s “Rescue Cam”
Disney Animation Turning Zootopia, Moana, Cars and Others into Shows
Why Warrior Needs To Be Renewed For A Third Season
Is The Show Total Bellas Fake?
Five Overlooked Films Because “Bigger” Films Came out at the Same Time
Why The Hobbit Trilogy Isn’t As Loved As The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy
Why Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Almost Never Happened
Do We Really Need a Van Helsing Reboot?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bernie Kopell
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabi DeMartino
The Cool Story of How Charlize Theron Accidentally Got into Acting
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: William Sanderson
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5