Bernie Kopell has been in the entertainment industry longer than some of his fans have been alive. He began his on screen career back in 1961 and he earned nearly 150 acting credits since. He is most well-known for playing Dr. Adam Bricker on the popular series, The Love Boat which aired from 1977 to 1987. Now in his late 80s, Bernie has reached the point in his life where most people his age are enjoying retirement. Bernie on the other hand, is still doing what he loves and he’s thankful to be able to do it. He is currently a cast member on the new CBS sitcom B Positive. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bernie Kopell.
1. He’s A Brooklyn Native
Brooklyn is home to a long list of successful entertainers and Bernie Kopell is one of them. Bernie is very proud of the fact that he was born and raised in Brooklyn. He continued to live in New York for many years of his adult life before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue his on screen career. Bernie currently lives in the L.A. area.
2. He’s An NYU Alum
Once Bernie graduated from high school he knew that he wanted to get serious about acting. He enrolled in New York University where he majored in dramatic arts. He graduated with a BFA in 1955 and six years later he made his first TV appearance in the series Whispering Smith.
3. He Was In The Navy
Even outside of the entertainment industry Bernie has lived a very interesting and eventful life. After graduating from college, he began his military service in the United States Navy. He spent time stationed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and also traveled all over the world.
4. He Played The Same Role In 4 Different Series
In general, it’s not unusual for an actor to reprise a role, but it is unusual for an actor to play the same role in multiple productions. That’s exactly what happened to Bernie, though. He played Dr. Adam Bricker in The Love Boat, The Love Boat, Next Wave, Charlie’s Angels, and Martin.
5. He Loves To Play Tennis
Bernie has always been a very active person and Tennis is one of his favorite ways to exercise. Even at his current age of 87, he still enjoys getting out and playing tennis whenever he can. If you’ve ever needed motivation to workout, the image of Bernie playing tennis in his 80s should do the trick.
6. He’s A Writer
Bernie has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only thing he’s contributed to entertainment. He is also a talented writer. In fact, he wrote four episodes of The Love Boat between 1978 and 1979. He hasn’t done any screenwriting since.
7. He Used To Be A Taxi Driver
Every artist has a story about an odd job they were working before they got discovered and Bernie is no exception. Prior to getting his big break he was a cab driver. It was actually this job that helped jump start his career as an actor. He told Classic Show Biz, “I was driving a taxi in 1958 when I wanted to be an actor. I happened to pick up these two people, a producer named Richard Einfeld and his secretary. They were very interested in me. He said, “You don’t seem like your average taxi driver.” I said, “I’m not – I’m an actor.” They hired me to do two lines.”
8. He Loves Being A Father
Bernie has been married three times. His first marriage to actress only lasted from 1962 to 1963. The couple did not have any children together. His second marriage to Yolanda Veloz lasted from 1974 to 1995. They also did not have any children. Bernie married his third and current wife, Catrina Honadle, in 1997 and they have two sons together. Bernie loves being a father and he spends as much time with his children as he can.
9. He Has Theater Experience
Bernie’s TV and film career have been nothing short of impeccable, but he’s also had a good amount of success on stage. He has been a part of several theater productions. Some of his most notable theater performances have been in Rumors by Neil Simon and Death of a Salesman.
10. He Is Passionate About Alzheimer’s Awareness
Giving back to others has always been important to Bernie and he has used his platform to do just that. He is especially passionate about Alzheimer’s awareness and he has celebrity golf and tennis tournaments to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.