The Five Best Bounty Hunters in Movie History

In real life, bounty hunting isn’t something to be taken lightly since it’s not exactly a safe profession that offers a lot of perks. But it does get the bills paid if one is good enough at it and can make things work. Bounty hunters in the movies aren’t always as effective as those in real life, and vice versa, but there are those that are easily better at their job and therefore come off as more enjoyable than many others for a number of reasons. One thing about the movies when it comes to bounty hunters is that they’re not all big and buff, they don’t all have superior intellects, and some of them might make people wonder just how they would get by in real life. But the great thing about the movies and the bounty hunters they depict is that they’re more or less supposed to be tough enough to bring a bounty in, but smart enough to know how to do and how to keep themselves out of trouble should it arise. After all, they might be licensed and able to bring a person in, but they still have to be intelligent enough to work with the law when necessary and avoid them when possible.
Here are some of the best bounty hunters from the movies.
5. Midnight Run – Jack Walsh
This one feels like it has more to do with the fact that Robert De Niro has been such a big star for so long. It does feel as though his tough-guy persona has been something that he’s been riding on for a long, long time now. But whether or not he is that tough doesn’t matter since in this movie he won over a lot of people and actually made some think that he might be able to do the job if he really applied himself. He’s the kind of guy that might not look like someone that would be able to impress anyone, but he’s also the type that you probably wouldn’t see coming since he’s not that big, he doesn’t look like he’s ready to kick a guy’s teeth in, and this is what makes the part work.
4. The Rundown – Beck
This is an example of a guy being built up just because of his physique since Dwayne Johnson was still being announced as The Rock at this point and his wrestling days weren’t that far behind him. Having him take on several NFL stars at once felt like it was pushing things a bit too much, but it did surprise and entertain several fans since they were able to see one of his signature moves from the ring, the Rock Bottom. Plus, his on-screen chemistry with Sean William Scott was pretty good, and Christopher Walken was another great addition to this movie. It’s kind of surprising that the movie didn’t impress the critics.
3. The Empire Strikes Back – Boba Fett
This one goes without saying since Star Wars fans have been following Fett for a long, long time now, and he’s been one of the few individuals that were given so little screen time that was actually able to remain known after the original trilogy. Since that time he’s become an icon in the Star Wars universe and is considered to be among one of the deadliest bounty hunters since he’s taken on bounties that a lot of other hunters couldn’t bring down. He’s also been the kind of guy that would gladly go after anyone for the right bounty, and it’s going to be interesting to see what happens when The Book of Boba Fett arrives.
2. Django Unchained – Dr. Schultz
There’s a reason I didn’t put down Django’s name, and it’s because, by the time he became truly deadly, Dr. Schultz was still around, and Django had learned just about everything he knew from the former dentist turned bounty hunter. Plus, the guy was just cool and calm under pressure most times, at least until he came around Calvin Candie, who it was obvious that he despised at the end of his life, even as he exited the world with a smile. Dr. Schultz is the kind of bounty hunter that was a gentleman and a scholar in name and deed and was still probably the last guy you’d want on your trail since he was very, very good.
1. The Hateful Eight – Major Marquis Warren
If there’s one reason why Warren gets a top spot on this list it’s because he’s not just deadly with his pistols, but he’s the type that plays mind games as well when he’s able. He doesn’t really get along with many people, but at the same time he lures them in with a smile and a brief moment of camaraderie that would likely be useful against a lot of people since a lot of folks do tend to lower their guard when someone smiles at them.
Bounty hunters in the movies are likely a lot easier to get along with than in real life.