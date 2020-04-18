Best Days of Our Lives Quotes to Get You Through Social Distancing

Days of Our Lives fans are living the same life as the rest of us right now. We are all locked in our homes, we are not permitted to go anywhere – though there’s nowhere to go, so that works itself out – and we are all finally starting to realize that this is ongoing. We aren’t getting any answers, we aren’t sure when we can see the light of day in terms of real life again. Working out at home is less appealing than working out at the gym. Being a teacher is hard work when you didn’t sign up to be a teacher. We are all realizing that Zoom is a pain, and most of us just want to go to a cocktail hour in which we dress up, see people in person, pay entirely too much for a bottle of wine, and let someone else pour it for us (they frown upon allowing the kids pour, or so I’ve been told). This makes us want to point out that there are some things that we can look forward to, but when we can look forward to them is the question.
We thought, since we’re mostly just sitting here, that we’d go through some of our favorite Days quotes and share them with you. Do they apply to real life? We don’t know. Do we think we can apply them to real life? Absolutely. Here we go helping you remember you can get through these specific Days of Our Lives (see what we did there?).
You know, I liked the old Xander better who was all muscle and no morals
Victor once said this to Xander, and we have to agree. We like the softer side of everyone, but someone who had no morals in the past can become a little bit of a drag when they suddenly find them.
I’m soon going to be Mrs. Forty-Nine percent of Titan
Said Vivian. She was a woman who was honest, and we like that about her. She is never looking to be someone she is not, and she’s never going to allow anyone to tell her she cannot have something. She’s also someone who is okay with being labeled, as you can see here. In a world where most people give labels to others, anyway, she has decided it would be better for her to give the world her own personal label and save them the trouble. It goes to keep things honest.
I would invite you back, but I’m afraid you’ll say yes
This famous line was once spoken by Tony, and we have to agree with this one. Maybe we wouldn’t mention it to other people, but we do feel this on a personal level. The moral of the story here is that you don’t issue an invitation if you don’t really want to go through with it, because people might say yes and then what? So, you don’t say yes to a party because you don’t want to go. You’re late because you didn’t want to get ready because you didn’t want to go. You didn’t ask someone to come somewhere, join you, etc. because you didn’t want them to.
This one is also a wise lesson for those who are living their lives unsure why they were left out. Well, the simple truth is that no one asked you to join primarily beause they were afraid you’d say yes. Let’s just leave this life lesson right here.
Get over it
Do you remember when Lucas told Nicole he loves her? She told him to get over it. It’s a simple statement, but it’s a quote that we feel applies to so many things that are going on in the world right now. The best we can do is let ourselves feel a little sorry for what we’ve lost, had to cancel, the inconvenience of what’s been going on in our lives, and then we need to get over it. It’s important to allow yourself to feel right now, even if what you feel seems unimportant, but we also need to get over it, move on, and figure out what’s next in our lives that will never again be the same.