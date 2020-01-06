The Five Best Elisabeth Moss Movies of Her Career

Elisabeth Moss has been a part of show business since the early 90s but it really seems as though her career has been on a high note for the last decade or so considering that her name is now widely known and her many roles have become noticed by more and more fans as her exposure on the big and small screens has increased. It’s interesting to note that she wanted to be a dancer to begin with long ago, but chose acting after a while as she kept picking up one role after another. Life is all about choices after all, but many might agree that she made one of the best choices when she decided to take on an acting career that has so far seen her rise in a big way as her reputation and career have been rising steadily throughout the years. While she’s still not quite a household name as others might be, she’s still someone that people have come to recognize quite easily.
Here are the five best movies from her career.
5. Girl, Interrupted
This is the kind of movie you watch when you want to get that crazy vibe and justify or quell it by watching those on screen act out in ways that you might feel vindicate or overshadow your own nuttiness. In all seriousness the characters in this movie had some serious issues, but the way they’re presented makes it hard not to laugh at times and want to cry at others as a lot of people could possibly admit that their lives don’t seem so bleak after watching the movie. One thing that’s really obvious about this movie is that in real life there are those that suffer from issues that are similar if not in direct line with some of the problems the characters have, and while laughter might be appropriate at times, it’s still a guarded thing that has its time and place.
4. Chuck
A lot of people tend to get off on the idea that this was the inspiration for the Rocky movies as Chuck Wepner was one of the many that wanted to fight Muhammad Ali, who was the best in the world at his prime. Unfortunately it can’t be easy living with a boxer for several reasons, one of them being the fact that once they do go to work some of them are bound to come home beaten, bloodied, and hardly able to function given the rigorous demands of their sport. The tale of Chuck Wepner isn’t one that’s for the faint of heart and yet it’s one that a person should consider watching at least once just to see how it could possibly give birth to the idea of Rocky.
3. The Square
There are just some movies that are odd through and through, and art seems to be a big reason why this happens at times since what’s seen as artistic by some is seen as downright strange by others, not out of spite, but simply because the material seems less than capable, or willing, of explaining itself. This movie is one of those that you really have to watch in order to figure out what’s going on or you might be lost a few minutes in just because it moves along at a clip that feels kind of disjointed and even disconnected from various parts of itself. All the same though, it’s been seen as one of Elisabeth’s best.
2. The Kitchen
What happens if women rise in organized crime? This movie kind of answers that question in a way though it also tends to show that women might not be as adept at it as men but can still hold their own. It also shows that underestimating women is done at another person’s peril since not only are they smart enough and definitely capable of just about anything a man can do, but there’s a better chance that they might not be as liable to stab each other in the back. This is based on an individual movie of course, but if such a thing ever became more than hypothetical it does seem feasible to say that women might actually be better at sticking together than men.
1. Us
Just imagine that there’s an entire nation’s worth of clones that live underground and are able to mimic us in every way, every sense, and are just waiting for their turn to reach the surface and take over a life that they believe could be theirs. Jordan Peele has a seriously sick sense of humor and is a student of the macabre without any doubt. This movie was considered to be one of the best that he’s put forth thus far, but as you can imagine he’s not done, not even close.
Elisabeth will continue to shine no doubt as she has at least a few projects upcoming.