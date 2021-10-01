The 10 Best Video Games Of The 2010s

The previous decade was one of the best in gaming, with each year consistently being very good for games, which also saw the release of a new console generation with the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. But, which games were the best of the best and ones that you should go back and play if you missed them at the time? Here are the top 10 best games that were released in the 2010s.
10. God of War (2018)
The God of War reboot was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2018 and helped breathe new life into the series and help revive it and bring it to a new generation of gamers. God of War has gone on to become one of the most popular and highest-rated games on the PS4. The developers are now hard at work creating the next entry in the series, God of War: Ragnarok, which is due to be released next year.
9. Super Mario Odyssey
It isn’t surprising that this isn’t the only Super Mario game on this list. Super Mario Odyssey was released shortly after the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and is perhaps the most charming game in the series, with Mario dressing up in many outfits from different countries and cultures, as well as the incredible New Donk City, which is the most fun I’ve had in a Mario game in some time. Despite the series being over 35 years old, Nintendo is still able to create fresh yet familiar games that keep going from strength to strength.
8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim has become one of the most iconic games of the era, with Bethesda still milking it for all its worth, a new 10-year anniversary edition is due out later this year. The game has become the most popular in the series, with it selling over 30 million copies and helping to introduce many gamers to the series. With Microsoft now owning Bethesda it is unclear what platforms we will see The Elder Scrolls 6 on, but for now, the company doesn’t seem done with Skyrim.
7. Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 2 is a true masterpiece when it comes to action-RPG games, with the series taking the familiar Knights of the Old Republic style gameplay and applying it to the third-person shooter style. Although the whole trilogy is fantastic, the second entry remains the greatest of the group and is often hailed as one of the greatest games of all time. This game is special and no amount of me explaining why will fully make you understand. You need to play this game.
6. Batman: Arkham City
For a long time, most movie, TV, or comic book video adaptations were pretty terrible, with very few standing out as good games. That all changed with the Batman Arkham series, which brought some of the greatest action games of all time, including the second entry in the series, Arkham City. The game helped pave the way for future games and show what can be done with superhero franchises, which we’ve since gone on to see with titles such as Insomniac’s Spider-Man that was released in 2018. Arkham City is dark, gritty, and has incredibly smooth gameplay that makes you tell yourself over and over again “Just one more mission”.
5. Super Mario Galaxy 2
Super Mario Galaxy 2 followed on immediately from Super Mario Galaxy, giving us more of the same when it came to gameplay, but that isn’t a bad thing. The game did add a few new mechanics to keep things fresh, such as the inclusion of Yoshi, but it was largely a similar experience to the first game just improved in every way. It is often said that Super Mario 64 is the best 3D Mario game, but I would argue that Super Mario Galaxy 2 may be a step above it.
4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, which is a fantastic way to kick off a brand new console. Breath of the Wild saw the series go a lot more open-world than we’ve seen previously, with the game giving you very little backstory and instead just thrusting you into the open-world with the player needing to craft items to survive. The game won’t be for everyone, especially those that prefer a much more traditional action-adventure experience than they’re used to from the series. But, if you are into changing things up, Breath of the Wild may become your new favorite entry in the series.
3. Resident Evil 2 Remake
Following the release of the Resident Evil Remake in 2002, fans immediately began hoping that a Resident Evil 2 Remake wouldn’t be too far away. Unfortunately, it would take 17 years for the Resident Evil 2 Remake to be released, but it all worked out in the end. The game that we got is perhaps the greatest remake of all time, with the game bringing incredible visuals with a large emphasis on horror, more than we’ve seen in any previous entry in the series. The gameplay is very reminiscent of the third-person trilogy, with it playing similar to games such as Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6. Even if you’ve had little to no experience with the franchise, this is a game that you should play because it really is that good.