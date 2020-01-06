The Five Best Katrina Kaif Movies of Her Career

You could say that Katrina Kaif had something of a tumultuous childhood but that wouldn’t be quite accurate since once her father left the family and had no more influence over them her mother devoted her life to social work. This ended up relocating their family to various places in the world during Katrina’s younger years, which could have had a profound effect on her growing up, but instead has been seen to make her a rather interesting person. She’s had the support her mother throughout most if not all of her life and has managed to become a popular model and actress in her time and has completed a large number of movies throughout her career. From a cultural standpoint it’s a bit difficult to recognize every star that comes across the various screens throughout the world, but at times some of them shine brighter than others and are able to be noticed in a much greater way, like Katrina.
Here are the five best movies of her career.
5. Ajem Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Taking into account that this story is narrated by a statue no less it becomes pretty evident that it’s a love story in which a man truly loves a woman who initially sees him as nothing more than a friend. It’s an old story and one that we’ve seen play out many, many times, but it’s also one that people never seem to get tired of since there are so many avenues and pathways down which a tale like this can unfold. At the very least it’s inspiring to some since it gives hope to those that are always the best friend never the love interest in their own lives that one day they could meet someone that will recognize just what they mean to them.
4. Sarkar
This movie is really The Godfather put into a different culture when you really look at it, and updated obviously. The individual that can offer justice when the law can or won’t do anything, the sons that believe in their father and the attempts to knock him down a peg are too obvious to miss. It’s definitely a different version and features a few other differences that make the movie its own entity in a way, but all the same it’s the same movie in a big way since it doesn’t deviate so much that you can miss it. Of course given that many Americans might miss out on it a lot of people might never know.
3. Namastey London
Any movie dealing with relationships, and there are tons of them, usually end up being a big back and forth affair as matters of the heart tend to get messy and in many ways are enough to elicit an eye roll and a shake of the head as people try to figure out if people really know what they want or if they’re just winging it. In this movie as in many others there are moments when it feels as though people might finally have the life they want only to figure out that the life they want is the one that they shunned in the first place because they weren’t sure or not if they were ready for the kind of commitment that they thought they were. Yeah, it’s that confusing.
2. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
There’s a good deal of feeling in this movie and one is that Samar is more than just bitter and resentful over Meera’s inability to commit to him, it’s that he’s a man that sees life in one way or the other and is going to have everything or nothing. The idea of daring a deity to keep him alive however it’s possible while being a bomb disposal expert is like daring a casino to keep letting you win. Sooner or later the house is going to collect. However, Meera does eventually realize that she’s subjected Samar, in a way, to a fate worse than death as he’s gone looking for death to make it plain that he wants her or nothing.
1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
There are times when it takes a monumental journey among friends to realize what a person truly wants. Marriage is not the scary proposition it is for so many, but there are those times when it becomes more of a chain of expectation than a true desire that people share. In this case it’s usually best to break the chain and wait until such a moment when things are right, if they ever are, and decide to act when that time comes. If nothing else this is a great movie about friendship and what it takes to maintain friendships and be honest with yourself more than anything.
Katrina is worth checking out on screen if you’ve got the time and inclination.