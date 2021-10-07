The 10 Best PS2 Games Of All Time

The PlayStation 2 was first released in 2000 and has gone on to become the best-selling console of all time with over 155 million units sold. Over 2,000 games were released for the system before 2000 and 2013, but, which ones should be at the top of your list to play? Here are the top 10 best PS2 games of all time.
10. Shadow Of The Colossus
Shadow of the Colossus is often regarded as one of the most influential games of all time when it comes to video game art, with its minimalistic design, immersive gameplay, and emotional development of the main character. If you missed this game the first time around, it was remade in 2018 for PS4 so now is a perfect time to experience it.
9. Kingdom Hearts 2
Kingdom Hearts is a perfect blend of Final Fantasy and Disney, with Square-Enix’s familiar JRPG gameplay taking place inside the Disney universe and the second installment is certainly the best. During the game, players encounter the likes of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Aladdin, Hercules, and Peter Pan in one of the most charming video games of all time. If you like games like Final Fantasy you really need to go back and play this.
8. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater took gaming by storm in one of the most surprising hits of the 90s, by the early 2000s the PS2 had launched and the series continued onto the next generation. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 is arguably one of the best in the series, with the gameplay being much smoother than the PS1 games, thanks to the improved graphics and the addition of the revert mechanic. It also features some really good unlockable characters such as Darth Maul, as well as the usual array of skaters such as Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, and the debut of Bam Magara.
7. Gran Turismo 4
Gran Turismo is Sony’s flagship racing series, which began back on the PS1. When it comes to the PS2 games, Gran Turismo 4 is arguably the best, with it being one of the best racing games of all time. Despite being almost 20 years old the graphics and gameplay still hold up surprisingly well today.
6. WWE Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain
Here Comes The Pain is often hailed as one of the best wrestling games of all time alongside titles such as No Mercy. The game was released during the start of the Ruthless Aggression era, which began shortly after the Invasion angle, so it features an incredibly large roster, with many former WCW and ECW wrestlers making an appearance. Here Come The Pain also features one of the best season modes in a WWE game and is still fun to play through today.
5. Silent Hill 2
Silent Hill 2 is often regarded as the best horror game of all time, and it is easy to see why. Despite the hardware limitations compared to today, the game has a lot of atmosphere and tension that keeps players on their toes. The gameplay is slightly aged today but the story still holds up and makes up for it. If you enjoy horror games you should try this game.
4. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons Of Liberty
Metal Gear Solid 2 saw the series come to the next generation following the release of the first game in 1999. The game follows both Solid Snake and Raiden in one of the best-written video games of all time, following an Illuminati-style story. Although some players will say that MGS3 is better, the story of this game is slightly better than its sequel.
3. Final Fantasy X
Following the success of the PS1 trilogy when the series went to 3D, Final Fantasy X was the first in the series to be released on the PS2, further improving the graphics and drastically expanding how large the game could be. If you want to 100% complete this game it will take approximately 150 hours to do so, this is a huge game.
2. Resident Evil 4
Although the game isn’t very connected to the earlier titles outside of the main character and a few minor details, as an action game it is one of the greatest of all time. Resident Evil 4 popularized many mechanics which became a staple of the genre for well over a decade following, such as Quick Time Events and the over-the-shoulder gameplay. The influence of this title can’t be overstated and its legacy is still felt today.
1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
The final entry of the PS2 trilogy, San Andreas is one of the best in the series and certainly the best game on the PlayStation 2. GTA: San Andreas is set in the same location that GTA V would go on to be set in. Despite it being fairly aged now, it is still often regarded as one of the best in the series and a must-play title for any gamer.