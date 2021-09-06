The Five Best PS4 Launch Titles Of All-Time

The PS4 launch was so successful that it reignited Sony’s reign in the console wars. Previously, the Xbox 360 had gained the upper hand. It had a larger online consumer base and it’s initial release Xbox Live were enough to push it at the main console of the generation. When announcements for the new generations started happening Microsoft made the mistake of pushing a system that would be always online. To play used games gamers would have to buy a new license for it. It made a lot of people in the gaming community angry, and for good reason. Sony capitalized on this by releasing their answer to used games. Check it out below.
Pair up this genius strategy with some incredible launch games and first year exclusives and the PS4 took the gaming world by storm. Let’s get to the nitty and gritty. We’re here to talk about the top five games that launched with the PS4. These are titles that pushed the system to new heights
Resogun
Resogun is a shooter em up game developed by Housemarque OY exclusively to be a PS4 launch title. It brought shoot ’em ups to a level that had never before been seen with the ultra HD graphics and 60 FPS which had previously been unheard of in consoles. It was beautiful and colorful. Not to mention that it was a ton of fun. Every level sprang to life with the vibrant colors and shapes that filled the screen. Housemarque OY described it as, “Unleash a diverse array of devastating weapons including lasers, missiles, overdrive, and nova-bombs to blast hordes of enemies and rescue the last survivors from distant galactic colonies that are under ruthless attack from an evil alien invasion force.• Massive destruction! Destroy hordes of enemies in worlds created from millions of individual building blocks (voxels) that break up in real time as you battle to survive as the world is destroyed around you.”
Killzone Shadow Fall
Guerilla Games were no strangers to the first person shooter genre. So when Sony came knocking and gave them the development tools for the PS4 they got to work. Killzone Shadow Fall showcased beautiful graphics that represented what other developers could do with the power of the PS4. Ultra realistic settings and gameplay that would satisfy any first person shooter fanatic. It was a fantastic segway into the new generation. The story was as follows, “Set thirty years after the destruction of Helghan, Vekta has become a very different place. Rival factions of Helghast and the Vektans live side by side in a futuristic city, divided by a vast wall. As a covert operative, it’s up to you to keep the peace.”.
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
Lego games had already been highly successful due to the initial Star Wars trilogies that gave gamers a creative new way to experience one of the most iconic stories in the galaxy. So when Lego Marvel Super Heroes released on the next generation system it blew everything out of the way. With the popularity that Marvel movies have managed to collect and with the Lego video game system that many have grown to love the Lego formula. TT Games describes it as an adventure where,”LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes features an original story spanning the entire Marvel Universe. Players take control of Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters as they unite to stop Loki and a host of other Marvel villains from assembling a super-weapon capable of destroying the world. Players chase down Cosmic Bricks as they travel across LEGO Manhattan and visit key locations from the Marvel Universe like the Avengers’ Helicarrier, Stark Tower, Asteroid M, a Hydra base and the X-Mansion.”
Warframe
Warframe showed that consoles were finally catching up to PC gaming. For years PC gamers had bragged about having higher specs and being able to handle more captivating games. Warframe was one of those games and it was finally launching itself on PS4. It featured a massive sci-fi world that players could adventure with their characters. The characters you could create and mold were a mix between ninja’s and cybernetically enhanced humanoids. It was an incredible thing. It was a cooperative free to play adventure so it cost absolutely nothing for gamers to give it a try and invite their friends along as well.
DC Universe Online
With the launch of a Marvel game, it just wouldn’t be right if DC wasn’t there as well in some shape or form. DC Universe Online is a result of that. It was brought to PS4 showcase the power that the new generation contained. It was an massive multiplayer online role playing game that allowed you to create your very own hero and travel through different environments modeled after iconic DC Universe locations.