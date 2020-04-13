The Five Best Roger Deakins Movies He Ever Worked On

A lot of people that work on a movie tend to get less notice than say, the director or even the producer, but without the entire crew a movie just can’t be made as easily and the effects and lighting that go into each picture just wouldn’t look right. Folks such as Roger Deakins are there to make sure that everything is up to code, by their standards, and is looking the absolute best it can so that people get the best experience and can really see the vision that’s trying to be brought through in an effort tell a story. Deakins has been working in the industry since the early 80s and is still at it even now as he continues to lend his expertise and his own style to the movie industry in a way that a lot of people can fully appreciate and can’t help but think is genius in so many ways. Hopefully he’ll be around for a while yet and hopefully his greatness will be continued by those that come after him.
Here are five of the best movies that he’s worked on.
5. The Shawshank Redemption
The Shawshank Redemption is quite honestly a similar story to the Count of Monte Cristo, heck the story is even mentioned in the movie at one point. The only difference here though is that Andy isn’t betrayed by a friend, he’s put into prison for a long, long time simply because a jury found him guilty even though he was innocent. And the only reason he stayed there was because the warden figured out how good he was with numbers and was able to use him as his own personal accountant and money laundering service for even longer. But the ending to the movie is great since it delivers a big heaping of justice in the best way possible.
4. O Brother Where Art Thou?
Based loosely on The Iliad by Homer this movie is a journey in more than one way since it entails the lives of three men escaped from a chain gang that are headed to retrieve a supposed treasure that doesn’t really exist. Along the way though their adventures and misadventures make it clear that the treasure is the least of their concerns as they have to deal with a number of troubles that seem to pinpoint just where they are and a lawman that seems more diabolical in his ways than anyone might imagine. The imagery and scope of this movie is great since it does convey a lot of desperation along with a great deal of comedy.
3. No Country for Old Men
It was a little difficult to get into this movie at first but once that happened it was almost impossible to hit the pause button or even turn away for a moment since you really wanted to know what was going to happen next. The one thing that was made clear is that the story was bound to have some sort of ending that people would be wondering about once it was all said and done. Chigurh is one brutal individual, that much is for certain, and once he’s found his prey he’s bound to stay on them until he gets what he came for. It’s not often that you don’t really care if the bad guy gets away, but this movie seemed to be that type.
2. Skyfall
Things have certainly changed over the years in the James Bond world and sometimes for the better while others not so much. One thing about Bond is that there always seems to be at least a few MI6 agents that have been disavowed and aren’t too appreciative of the fact. Some of these tend to come back as enemies and as such know how to truly wreak havoc on their former agency. Silva is one of those that, thanks to being a cyber-terrorist, is truly dangerous since with a few keystrokes he can cripple entire networks and even take down MI6 if he wanted. The whole thing though turns out to be a revenge scheme that’s meant to get back at M, who does pass away near the end of the movie.
1. Blade Runner 2049
The overall movie wasn’t deemed to be all that great but the visuals were simply stunning as Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian would agree. A lot of work and care was put into the making of this movie but not as much went into the writing it would seem. There was so much excitement leading into this that people were hoping it would finally answer every question and give them some closure, but what it wound up doing was confusing some people and disappointing others. The visuals almost made up for it though, as it was a definite hit when it came to the attention to detail.
Sometimes you can really tell who takes the most pride in their work.