The 10 Best Super Nintendo Games Of All Time

The SNES recently turned 30 years old and it is hard to believe that amount of time has passed, that is one way to feel old. Nintendo really knocked it out of the park with the SNES, ushering in the 16-bit era with top titles such as Super Mario World and A Link To The Past that are still influential on games today. Here are the top 10 best Super Nintendo games of all time.
10. Super Castlevania IV – 1991
Super Castlevania IV is one of the best games in the series, going toe to toe with Symphony Of The Night depending on who you ask. Along with Super Metroid, Super Castlevania IV was so influential it helped create its own genre, the Metroidvania. This 2D hack and slash/platformer is a game every SNES owner should play at least once.
9. Final Fantasy III/VI – 1994
The early Final Fantasy games can be quite confusing with the numberings because Final Fantasy 3 in the west is actually Final Fantasy 6 in Japan, which is the game we’re talking about. The final 2D Final Fantasy game is without a doubt the best of the bunch. Square had really fine-tuned how to make a great JRPG. The game has gone on to be critically acclaimed and hailed as one of the greatest games of all time. Final Fantasy 3/6 is a JRPG at its finest.
8. Donkey Kong Country – 1994
Donkey Kong Country pushed the SNES to its limits with beautiful pre-rendered backgrounds and incredible detail. Bringing the classic Nintendo villain to a new audience in a different setting, Donkey Kong Country has become one of the most beloved platformers on the system. The game also features one of the greatest video game soundtracks of all time.
7. Chrono Trigger – 1995
Chrono Trigger is often regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, sitting at an impressive 96% on Game Rankings. The game originally didn’t see a European release, not releasing in the region until the DS version in 2009. Europe truly missed out on one of the best RPGs of all time. If you missed this back in the day, now is a perfect time to finally go and check it out.
6. Street Fighter 2 – 1991
Everyone has a favorite Street Fighter 2 port, so I’m just going to bundle them all in together. Street Fighter 2 set the benchmark for fighting games and still influences the genre, generating over $10 billion in revenue. The game saw the debut of many iconic fighters including Chun-Li, Guile, Blanka, and M Bison. Becoming Capcom’s best-selling game of all time for many years, without Street Fighter 2 it is possible that many of the fighting games we know and love today wouldn’t exist.
5. Earthbound – 1994
Originally released as a Japan-exclusive, Earthbound didn’t see a western release until it was released on the Wii U Virtual Console. When it comes to JRPGs, Earthbound is one of the best and is often hailed as not only one of the best SNES games but one of the greatest games of all time.
4. Super Metroid – 1994
Super Metroid, along with Castlevania, was so influential that is spawned its own genre, Metroidvania. When it comes to 2D Metroid games, Super Metroid is certainly the highlight, with graphics and gameplay that still feel solid today, a must-play for SNES owners.
3. Donkey Kong Country 2 – 1995
Following on from the success of Donkey Kong Country, just one year later Rare released the follow-up and improved the game in every way. The game featured new characters, new companions, and new mechanics which really helped improve upon the original. Donkey Kong Country 2 is one of the most perfect platformers and everyone should experience the game.
2. The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past – 1991
After the release of Zelda 2 in 1987, a game that was a huge departure from the first entry in the series, many fans had no idea what to expect when the third game would finally be released. In 1991 all worries were squashed as A Link To The Past took everything that was great about the first game, and improved them even further. A Link To The Past is an extremely large game with 13 dungeons, as well as a light and dark world, adding a new twist to the game. Many elements of the game can still be seen in entries today, such as the music and items. This game is a true highlight of the SNES.
1. Super Mario World – 1990
Super Mario World is perhaps the best-known game on the Super Nintendo, and for good reason. The fourth Super Mario game still holds up graphically today, thanks to the use of bold colors across large areas. The game also brought in many new characters and features that have become standard in the series, such as Yoshi. Across 96 levels, Super Mario World offers players a masterclass in platforming that is still influencing games today. Over 20 million copies of the game were sold, making it the best-selling Super Nintendo game of all time.