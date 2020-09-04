Best TV Moment of 2020? Man Proposes Renaming Boneless Chicken Wings at Town Meeting

Okay, take a moment and blink after that bit of vapid drivel, and then realize, HE WAS SERIOUS. Someone actually decided to comment about boneless chicken wings in order to get the name of them changed in his district, and he was genuine and sincere about it. If this was a joke then the guy deserves an Oscar, or its average citizen equivalent for his performance, since just listening to this might make a lot of people feel a bit dumber for the effort. Why does it sound as though this individual, who apparently is the son of a sitting council member, still lives with his parents? It might feel like an unfair classification, but at the same time, it feels entirely accurate since anyone griping about the name of boneless chicken wings is someone that might spend a lot of their time wondering why they can’t have their own lives as they depend on their parents for a place to stay and the food they eat. It’s very true that boneless chicken wings aren’t wing meat and they are taken from the chicken breast, but at the same time, people don’t really care about the name that much since they care more about the fact that they’re delicious, as this guy agrees, and that they’re more or less convenient since they’re not quite as messy as bone-in wings. Out of all the things in 2020 to gripe about someone managed to find something that was bound to blow a person’s mind simply by being uttered. Give this man a cigar, unless he’s worried it might blacken his lungs and misrepresent itself as a fat cigarette. Maybe a bong hit then?
This goes to show a lot of people that as insipid as people have proven they can be, and there are plenty out there that justify being as moronic as possible because it makes sense to them, there’s always bound to be someone that will come along and make certain that the bar can be raised, or lowered, depending on how a person looks at it. This issue is obviously important to this man and in that vein, it’s easy to think ‘to each their own’ and understand that what’s important to one person doesn’t necessarily have to be important to another. But chicken wings….seriously? This is one of those times when all a person can do is shake their head and wonder if people like this were ever told the word ‘no’ in their lives or if they were raised by over-sensitive parents that taught them how to take the least-vital things in life and make a big deal out of them. There are channels to go through for just about anything, but the public interest when it comes to such things as the naming of foods is something that a lot of people would probably agree is a bit trivial since what we call our food tends to be done by consensus, meaning that if most people know a food by one name then that’s what it will be called. There’s nothing wrong with calling boneless chicken wings simple chicken tenders or chicken nuggets. In fact, it’s easier on the tongue since there’s less work in forming the words. But to take this before a city council meeting suggests that the individual really doesn’t have much of a life or anything to do at that particular moment. It might sound cynical and mean, but it’s also easy to wonder if he even has a job, since many of those that do have jobs wouldn’t bother coming before the city council with this kind of matter since like it or not, a business can call their food whatever they want, so long as they disclose what it really is.
If an eatery of any sort was promoting chicken tenders as tuna for instance, then there might be a problem, not just with misrepresentation but also if anyone that had a specific allergy at the food thinking they’d be fine and ended up getting sick. But seriously, having to come back to this point is kind of irksome simply because it reminds us all that there are people in the world that will take up the smallest causes and make it plain that even if it’s not important to anyone else, they’ll choose to die on the hill that they’ve selected simply because they have nothing better to do that day. Some might tell me to back off and find another subject to speak on, but at this point, there’s simply too much going on in the world to entertain the thought that someone might actually think that going up before the city council to make a case for calling boneless chicken wings by another name would be a worthy cause. It’s worth pointing out the laughter that the guy chose to address, and the fact one councilman pointed out that this was his son, with what felt like an apologetic tone.