The Five Best Walter Matthau Movies of His Career

Quite a few people that know who Walter Matthau is got turned on to him when he was already well past his prime and yet still had enough pull in the business to be considered as one of the funniest men alive. As you’ll see in the movie selections he was usually at his absolute best when he was with his long-time friend and fellow actor Jack Lemmon, who was just as good if not better according to some. Throughout his long and illustrious career Matthau managed to gain a considerable fan base and despite his looks, let’s face it he was kind of an odd-looking individual, he was one of the most popular individuals in Hollywood and someone that no one has forgotten after watching him. His more recent films prior to his passing in 2000 are those that a lot of people remember, but there are those that some folks do recall that were back in his younger days.
Here are the five best movies from his career.
5. The Odd Couple II
It might seem wiser to put the first Odd Couple movie into this spot but quite honestly both Lemmon and Matthau just kept getting better as they got older, so this made a little more sense. Oscar and Felix couldn’t stand each other from the get since they were complete opposites, Oscar was a slob and Felix was a neat freak that couldn’t stand the simple thought of being dirty or letting it anywhere near him. When their kids ended up getting engaged though the two men had to come to grips with the idea that they were going to be family and therefore close to each other once again, which of course was a recipe for more hilarity.
4. Dennis the Menace
It was only a matter of time until this popular comic strip became a movie and the casting couldn’t have been much better since Matthau as grumpy old Mr. Wilson was perfect. It was even better since we got to see a side to Mr. Wilson that the comics didn’t always show since at one point in the movie he had to admit that he was being an old grump and was being a little too hard on Dennis, despite the fact that Dennis is more than a little mischievous. But the dynamic between the young rascal and the old but spry neighbor is definitely a pairing that a lot of us can remember fondly and can admit was great to see in this movie.
3. Out to Sea
Like I said, Matthau and Lemmon were doing some of their best work together and were usually seen to be pretty funny when on screen, as this movie shows. When Charlie is running from paying off a debt and cons his brother-in-law Gil to go on a cruise with him, he forgets to tell Gil that they’re being taken on as dance instructors. Throughout the movie Charlie and Gil have to get out of one situation after another in order to keep their skins intact and to attract the women they’re starting to fall in love with as they attempt to sort out their feelings and stay one step ahead of their boss, who is already suspicious of them when they board.
2. Grumpier Old Men
The first movie was good, this one was even better since Max and John aren’t fighting over Ariel any longer, but are back to fighting with each other simply because they can. The pranks they pull in this movie aren’t quite as great as the first one but the story gets even better as it shows them getting even older and does deal with the loss of a very influential and fun character in John’s father, played by Burgess Meredith. The outtakes are still insanely funny and the idea that the guys had a good time filming this is kind of obvious as it would seem that everyone had a good time in the process.
1. The Bad News Bears
It’s great to get a win but it’s usually better to gain the kind of confidence that can eventually lead to a win since being scared and good isn’t nearly as great as being confident and good. Morris is the kind of guy you might not rely on to do much of anything, but when he finally turns things around realizes what he’s doing to his team with his attitude he becomes the coach they needed and the kind of person that can finally inspire the kids in a way that they’d never known was possible. The Bad News Bears wasn’t the best example of how to play the game of baseball, but it was a memorable one all the same.
Here’s to you Mr. Matthau, you’re missed more than you could possibly know.