The 10 Best WWE Tag Teams Of All Time

Tag team wrestling has had a weird time in the WWE, with it going through phases of being a priority for the company, and then becoming forgotten about. Over the years we have seen many legendary teams be formed, or spend time in the WWE. Here are the top 10 best WWE tag teams of all time.
10. The Rockers
The Rockers consisted of Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels, with the latter going on to become one of the great wrestlers of all time. During the second half of the 1980s and early 90s, they competed in promotions such as the AWA but found the most success and popularity in the WWE. The team split in 1992, with HBK having the most singles success of the 2, but they did briefly reunited in the mid-2000s.
9. The Steiners
The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott, were one of the most dominant power-house teams of the 1980s and 90s, amassing championship wins in every promotion they stepped foot in. In total, they are 20-time tag team champions, with 2 of those reigns being in the WWE. Most of their time spent as a team was in Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW.
8. The British Bulldogs
The British Bulldogs consisted of Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid and were one of the more popular teams of the 1980s, known for their hard-hitting style, which was a combination of their British heritage and Canadian training in the infamous Hart Dungeon, with Smith becoming part of the Hart family through marriage. The team split up in 1990, with Davey Boy Smith adopting the British Bulldog name, and Dynamite Kid being forced to retire due to injury in 1996, becoming wheelchair-bound. Both Superstars, unfortunately, saw their careers and lives cut short, with Bulldog passing away in 2002 and Dynamite Kid in 2018.
7. Edge & Christian
Along with the Dudleyz and Hardyz, Edge & Christian were one of the most popular teams during the Attitude Era, taking part in legendary ladder and TLC matches alongside the aforementioned teams, with Edge & Christian becoming 7 times Tag Team Champions before both becoming singles competitors. Both Superstars became world champions, but Edge became the most popular of the 2, winning a total of 11 world championships during his career.
6. New Age Outlaws
The New Age Outlaws had limited success as singles stars in the WWF before being put together as a team. Almost immediately they became one of the most popular teams in the company, further fueled by their inclusion in the DX stable in 1998. During their time as a team, they won the WWF Tag Team Championship 5 times, while also enjoying some singles success as Intercontinental and Hardcore Champions in 1998 and 1999.
5. The New Day
The New Day are the newest team on this list, forming in 2014 after the three members found themselves floundering in the mid-card. Since then they have become the hottest tag team in the company, with their brand being very marketable, which has helped with their continued success, as well as achieving 11 Tag Team Championship reigns in the company. While operating as a trio they defend their titles under the Freebird Rule, which allows any 2 of the 3 to participate in the match. As of right now only Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are actively competing as The New Day, due to Big E being drafted to Smackdown, but the trio hasn’t officially disbanded.
4. The Hart Foundation
While The Hart Foundation has had many members over the years, the version we’re going to focus on is the original team of Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart, which lasted as a team between 1985 and 1991 before Bret Hart went on to become a singles star, becoming a 5 time WWF Champion in the process. During their time as a team they had legendary feuds and matches with the likes of The British Bulldogs, The Rockers, and Demolition, winning the WWF Tag Team Championship on 2 occasions.
3. The Legion Of Doom
The Legion Of Doom, or Road Warriors as they were known outside of WWE, were one of the hottest tag teams in the 80s and early 90s, with dominant runs in the WWF, as well as in other promotions such as WCW and many of the territories. While they spent most of their time as a team outside of the WWE in promotions such as AWA, WCW, All-Japan, and Georgia Championship Wrestling, they did enjoy 2 reigns as WWF Tag Team Champions in 1991 and 1997.
2. Hardy Boyz
The Hardy Boyz have remained one of the most popular tag teams since their debut in the late 90s. During the Attitude Era they competed in legendary TLC matches against The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian. Over the years we have seen the Hardyz separate on multiple occasions to become singles wrestlers, but fate always brings them back together, with their most recent run as a tag team being in 2017 when they returned at WrestleMania 33. During their time in WWE, they have won the Tag Team Championship on 9 occasions, with 6 WWF/WWE Tag Team Championship wins, and 1 each for the WCW, Raw, and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. As of right now, Jeff Hardy is still employed by WWE, but Matt Hardy is currently an active wrestler for AEW, but it is likely we will see the team reunite at least once more before they hang up their boots.
1. The Dudley Boyz
The Dudley Boyz are the most decorated tag team in not only WWE history but wrestling history as a whole, with a total of 25 Tag Team Championship reigns as a team across various promotions. They are the only team to have held the WWE, WCW, ECW, NWA, TNA and IWGP Tag Team Championships during their careers. The Dudley Boyz were also inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2018.