Cartoons have been an important part of the entertainment industry for hundreds of years. Even before the invention of TV, many cartoon characters had become popular thanks to comic strips. One of the best things about cartoons is that they’ve always been extremely versatile. On top of being able to utilize colors and shapes in unique ways, they’re also great for delivering all kinds of messages. While many cartoons are known for being funny and light-hearted, cartoons have also been used to share political messages or cover important topics. Although there have been a variety of cartoon characters over the years, those that utilize the color yellow have become extremely popular. Some of them are even among the most iconic characters in history. Here are the 10 best yellow cartoon characters of all time.
Why Are There So Many Yellow Cartoon Characters?
Before we dive into the list, I thought it would be a good idea to explain why yellow cartoon characters are so popular in the first place. Although you may have thought it was nothing more than a coincidence, there’s actually a reason why so many cartoon characters are yellow. First and foremost, many cartoon characters are drawn in a color that compliments their background. For many cartoons, blue is the primary background color. However, there’s also a deeper reason. According to the practice of color theory, “Yellow is the color of sunshine. It’s associated with joy, happiness, intellect, and energy. Yellow produces a warming effect, arouses cheerfulness, stimulates mental activity, and generates muscle energy. Yellow is often associated with food.” Essentially, when you see a yellow cartoon character, you are likely to experience positive feelings. Here are our picks for the best yellow cartoon character of all-time:
10. Flounder
When Flounder his the big screen in the 1989 movie, The Little Mermaid, he quickly swam his way into countless people’s hearts. He may not get as much credit as some of the other characters on this list, but Flounder is truly a Disney legend. The adorable little fish was Ariel’s best friend and his kind disposition made him very likable. Although he was scared of a lot of things, but he always managed to find the courage to be there for Ariel when she needs him. Flounder’s fans will be happy to know that he will be making an appearance in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. It’s important to note that despite being named flounder, he is actually meant to be a different kind of fish.
9. Jake the Dog
Like almost every other dog in the cartoon world, Jake the Dog isn’t your average pup. Jake has some very special powers and is often referred to as being magical. His powers allow him to bend and stretch in unique ways. On top of that, Jake doesn’t age like your average dog. According to the Adventure Time fandom page, “Jake was 28 years old at his debut in “magical dog years,” and ages throughout the series, though he rarely acts mature. It is inferred that magical dogs have a lifespan similar to Humans…” One thing he does have in common with real dogs, though, is the fact that he is his human companion’s best friend and he is always there when Finn needs him.
8. Pac-Man
Video games are probably the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Pac-Man. However, the iconic video game character also had his own animated series during the early 1980s. The 30-minute show aired on Saturday mornings and followed the lives of Pac-Man, Mrs. Pac-Man, and their baby. In the series, the Pac-Man family often find themselves at odds with their enemies, the Ghosts. These are the same characters who Pac-Man is running from in the video game. Despite being the highest-rated Saturday morning cartoon at the end of 1982, the show was canceled after just two seasons. However, it has gone down in history as the first TV series to be inspired by a video game.
7. Tweety Bird
Tweety is easily one of the most recognizable cartoon characters of all time. Tweety was introduced in 1941 as part of the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies. Although many people have assumed that Tweety is a female, the character is actually intended to be a male. Tweety is well-known for his ongoing feud with Sylvester the Cat who is always trying to eat him. In addition to the dozens of on-screen appearances he’s made throughout the years, Tweety has also been in video games and his likeness has been used for lots of merchandise.
6. Minions
Even if you’ve never seen Despicable Me or the Minions movie, chances are you’ve seen the Minions. Since their introduction in 2010, these cute little characters have taken over the internet. Although their language is basically impossible to understand, these little yellow guys have become superstars. They are loved by people all over the world and their likeness has been used on all sorts of items.
5. Wolverine
Okay, I know that Wolverine technically isn’t yellow – but his costume is so he still deserves a spot on this list. Wolverine was introduced in an issue of The Incredible Hulk comic book in 1974. He has gone from being nothing more than a guest star to having a storyline of his own. Wolverine is arguably the most popular member of the X-Men and his ability to heal quickly has made him a major asset to the team. He has appeared in every X-Men project to ever exist and that probably won’t change.
4. The Simpsons
As a whole, the Simpsons are easily some of the most memorable cartoon characters of all time. Although some people may think that Springfield’s favorite family was first introduced for their series, they were actually created a few years before. The Simpsons made their first on-screen appearance in 1987 as part of The Tracey Ullman Show. Their short segment became so popular that The Simpsons followed up with their own series in 1989 and it has been on the air ever since. In between their time on The Tracey Ullman Show and the debut of The Simpsons, some changes were made to the characters’ appearances, however, they remained largely the same. Although Bart is the star of the show, the rest of his family members have built their own fan bases over the years. In addition to the TV show, the Simpsons have also had their own movies and video games.
3. Pikachu
When Pokemon started in 1997, most people thought it was nothing more than a fad. However, almost 25 years later, the franchise is still going strong and Pikachu is one of the most recognizable cartoon characters – yellow or otherwise. Ash Ketchum. Although other Pikachus eventually evolve, this one has always refused. Initially, the mouse-like Pokemon become well-known for being the best sidekick for Over time, however, Pikachu became a star in his own right. He now has his own video games and a feature film. Additionally, he is especially popular in Japanese culture where he is often used as a mascot of sorts.
2. Winnie the Pooh
Some people may argue that Winnie the Pooh is technically a shade of brown. However, many variations of the bear show him with a more yellow-like color, so we’ve decided to give him a spot on the list. Winnie the Pooh is the oldest character on this list, but he’s still managed to withstand the test of time. Introduced more than 90 years ago, Winnie is the creation of British author A. A. Milne who originally created the character for his son, Christopher Robin. Winnie the Pooh was named after Christopher Robin’s stuffed bear, Winnie. He named the toy after seeing a real-life bear of the same name during a trip to the zoo. The rest of the animals featured in Winnie the Pooh’s story were also inspired by Christopher Robin’s toys.
What began as a character in a children’s book eventually became the star of TV shows, games, and movies. Winnie the Pooh has entertained generations of young people and will continue to do so in the years to come.
1. SpongeBob Square Pants
When people think of a yellow cartoon character, SpongeBob Square Pants is probably the first to come to mind. The bright yellow sponge has become incredibly famous over the last 20 years. On the surface, the concept of a sponge named Bob who lives in the ocean and wears pants sounds completely ridiculous. Somehow, though, it works. SpongeBob was created by well-known animator, Stephen Hillenburg who also happened to be a marine scientist. Hillenburg managed to combine the best of his animation skills with the best of his knowledge of marine life, and Spongebob and the rest of the residents of bikini bottom were the result. Spongebob is one of the longest-running animated series in history (The Simpsons is number one) and the show is still going strong. On top of the series, Spongebob has had his own movies and video games. Additionally, he had brought in billions of dollars in revenue over the years.