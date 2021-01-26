Sometimes an actor’s big break comes much later in their career than they expected, but regardless of the timing it’s always something worth celebrating. Although Bill Glass has been acting for more than 20 years, it wasn’t until recently that he started getting lots of attention. Bill is best-known for playing Dr. Rick in a series of Progressive commercials. In the comedic ads, Dr. Rick works with people who find themselves becoming more and more like their parents. The commercials have gotten millions of views and countless people have gotten curious about the man behind the hilarious character. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bill Glass.
1. He Specializes In Comedic Acting
One of the things that makes Dr. Rick’s character so special is the comedic timing. Fortunately for Bill, this is something he’s a natural at. Although it doesn’t appear that Bill has any experience with comedy outside of acting, comedic roles are definitely his forte.
2. He Was In An Episode Of Roswell
If you were around during the late 90s/early 2000s, you probably remember the sci-fi show, Roswell. Bill made an appearance in the show during an episode in 2000. He has also had minor roles in other popular TV shows such as Dharma and Greg and Fresh off the Boat.
3. He Isn’t Into Social Media
These days, when most of us see an entertainer we like, we immediately try to find them on social media to see what else we can find out about them. Sadly for Bill Glass’ fans, they won’t be able to find much. As far as we can tell, he doesn’t have any verified social media accounts.
4. Progressive Isn’t The First Big Brand He’s Done A Commercial For
Commercials aren’t typically seen as glamorous opportunities, but they can actually be great for an actor’s career. Bill’s work with Progressive may be what he’s best-known for, but it certainly isn’t the first time he’s gotten to be part of a commercial for a major brand. According to iSpot, he has also worked with Toyota and Jack in the Box.
5. He’s Married
Although we don’t know much about Bill Glass, one thing we do know is that he is married. In an interview with Daily Blast Live, he mentioned that he has a wife. Unfortunately, he didn’t go into any further detail about his wife and he also didn’t mention whether or not they have any children.
6. He Can Relate To The People Dr. Rick Works With In The Commercials
At one time or another, we’ve all said that we’re never going to end up like our parents. Inevitably of course, things don’t usually happen that way. Whether it be a mannerism, a saying, or a habit – most people end up adopting certainly qualities and traits from their parents. Bill can definitely relate to this and has had his own moments where he realizes he’s acting like his mom and dad.
7. He Doesn’t Really Have Mustache
One of Dr. Rick’s most distinct features is hit thick mustache. Many people will be surprised to know that Bill doesn’t actually have a mustache in real life. The fake stache is attached to Bill’s upper lip before he goes out on set each time. This moment is one of the things that always helps him get into character.
8. Some Of His Dr. Rick Moments Are Improvised
Anyone who has seen the Dr. Rick commercials knows that they are absolute gold. But have you ever wondered who’s behind Dr. Rick’s witty commentary? The answer is pretty interesting. While the commercials do have writers, Bill is also allowed to improvise. Editors then work their magic and find a way to blend the best of both worlds together.
9. He’s A Private Person
Not only is Bill not into social media, but he also doesn’t appear to do many interviews. Overall, he appears to be a pretty private person. That being said, there simply isn’t much information about him floating around on the internet. If Progressive continues with the Dr. Rick series, we may all get the chance to learn more about Bill.
10. He’s Been Surprised By The Success Of The Campaign
Obviously every actor hopes their projects are successful, but Bill admits that he was a little surprised with the success of the Dr. Rick commercials. While talking to Daily Blast Live, he shared that he he couldn’t believe how many views the commercials have gotten on YouTube. Bill better get used to it though, because there are plenty more views there those came from.