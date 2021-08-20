10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bill Moseley

Every actor is different, but Bill Moseley still manages to stand out from the rest. He’s not just any actor. He’s a world-renowned cult classic actor. What does that mean, exactly? It means that he’s the guy who is in all the horror films everyone loves to watch time and time again. He’s a fan favorite, a serious talent, and he’s a man people might give a second look to when they see him walking down the street. The first hint of recognition is always followed by fans wondering if there is a corpse or serial killer following along, but it’s all just fun and games. Here’s everything you need to know about America’s unofficial king of horror films.
1. He Was Born in the 50s
Despite the fact that he doesn’t look old enough to have been born in the 50s, he was. Bill Moseley was born on November 11, 1951, which means he will celebrate a milestone birthday in 2021. He will celebrate his 70th, if you can believe it. We, personally, cannot believe it.
2. He is from Connecticut
Moseley was born in Stamford, Connecticut, but he was not raised there. His family relocated to Barrington Hills, Illinois, at some point during his childhood. He used his childhood wisely, participating in school, getting good grades, and making memories. He studied hard, and he is also naturally intelligent if you take into account the fact that he is an Ivy League graduate. He attended Yale University.
3. He is a Former Journalist
Before he was an actor, he was a journalist. His mother was also a journalist growing up, so it makes sense he followed in her footsteps. He spent some time writing for magazines prior to his acting career. He was nearly 29 before he had his first appearance in the movies, and that was the moment that changed the course of his career.
4. He is a Musician
He’s a good student, a writer, an actor, and he is a musician. He’s belonged to several bands throughout the course of his history, and he’s written and released his own music. He is a man of many talents, and he is not afraid to go out and see how far he can take his passions no matter which industry he’s working in at the moment.
5. His Family Has a History in the Ivy League
We mentioned he’s an Ivy League graduate, but we did not mention that he takes after his own father. His father, Spencer Moseley, also attended Yale. His father is also a member of the Yale Corp. He even played for the football team at Yale as a center as well as the 1942 captain of the team. His grandfather was George Moseley, and he, too, attended Yale and played for the football team.
6. He a Dad
Bill Moseley is a dad, too. He has two girls. His daughters are Marion and Jane. Marion has followed along in the footsteps of both of her parents by taking up acting. She has been featured in movies such as “Crazy/Beautiful,” all the way back in 2001.
7. He is Married
He’s a married man, but he has not been married too long. He married his wife, actress Lucinda Jenney, back in 2017. They’ve been together for decades, though, and they have a grown daughter to prove it. Jenney was married once before into the early 90s before she divorced her first husband.
8. His Oldest Daughter is a Model
Jane Moseley is his oldest daughter, and she leads a fun life. She’s currently in her 30s, and she is thriving. She spent a long time living in both LA and New York City, and she made her modeling debut walking the runway for none other than Balenciaga. She’s a force with which to be reckoned, and it seems she’s also following in her father’s footsteps by taking the entertainment industry by storm.
9. He Didn’t Dream of Acting
He said in a 2013 interview with Diabolique Magazine that he never once thought of acting growing up. Coming from a family in the Midwest, acting was like joining the circus in his family. It was not on his life agenda to grow up and become an actor, yet here he is.
10. He Has Fun
He is not mad about being a horror film star in any capacity. He loves the roles. He loves the challenges of playing someone that most people are not going to enjoy, and he has a lot of fun doing it. He plays crazy characters, and it’s always so much fun for him.