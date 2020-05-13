Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Will Compete in Nacho Cook-Off for Charity

The guy in the video says it best, nachos are one of the easiest and more versatile meals to make and it’s almost impossible screw up when doing it since all a person really needs are chips and cheese, and of course any toppings that a person desires since chips and cheese are great and very simple to put together, but a lot of people want some flavor to their nachos. It’s going to be fun to watch on the Food Network’s Facebook page as Bill Murray and Guy Fieri go head to head, or chip to chip as Kevin Fraser from Joblo puts it, when it comes to making nachos. One has to wonder how much Bill Murray knows about cooking or if he’ll just be going off of his favorite recipes and possibly doing what comes natural to him. Guy of course will likely be going for what a lot of people might see as a popular and very contemporary nacho dish that could have anything black beans and guacamole on it to who knows what else. That’s the great thing a plate of nachos, it’s all a matter of personal preference. But one has to ask, is there anything at this point that Bill Murray can’t do, or at the very least can’t make more interesting?
The answer to the first part of the question would be ‘of course there is’ but as to the second part that’s really up for debate since some people like famed comedian and some don’t. Of course some people feel the same about Guy and that’s okay. When thinking of these guys going against one another to make a plate of nachos that the judges, Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal, are going to be judging, it’s hard to say just what might happen. It’s sure to be a fun and engaging time since Murray is known for being one of the funniest men alive, and Guy has a great sense of humor as well. Plus, the most positive note is that all the money being raised for this will go to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which is something that’s been in effect to keep all those in the food industry going, or at least to give them a slight boost up in these hard times. More than one industry has been impacted by the onset of the coronavirus thanks to the quarantine methods that have been set in place, but food service has been one of those that has been hit the hardest.
For anyone that’s ever been in the food industry it’s well understood that servers don’t make much on average, and while upping the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour has been an ongoing argument that has met with a great deal of opposition, the reality that’s set in at this point is that food service employees are suffering in a big way since their already meager wages went from being not enough to being nearly non-existent if not entirely eradicated since dining in is almost unheard of at this point. There are a few restaurants that are seeking to reopen if the rumors are correct, but at this time those in the food service industry have had to go on unemployment or attempt to find something else. Those that have stuck in there, that are actually vital to the operation of the business, are the troopers that are in the greatest need as they’re the ones still attempting to deliver food to people and to serve them take out, putting their health at risk for others as they continue to make a living. The fact that Murray and Fieri are attempting to raise money for said people is proof that not every celebrity is out there sitting comfortably in their mansions, whining about how they can’t take the boredom or the pressure of being quarantined. There are in fact several celebrities that are attempting to help others and to make life easier during this tumultuous time, and it’s uplifting to see to say the least.
What kind of nachos the guys will be making will be the really interesting part as I already mentioned though, since a well-known chef up against a world-renowned comedian and actor should be a good contest given that it’s usually a surprise for a lot of people to find out that actors tend to know far more than they let on in casual interviews. To think that Murray knows how to cook and has likely been doing it for a while, for himself more likely than not, would be kind of a kick. Of course when it comes to cooking, nachos has to be one of the simplest things in the worlds since despite the prep time needed, the actual cooking is pretty simple. Lindsay Funston of Delish has another recipe that folks might like.